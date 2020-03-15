You are here: Home Health / Three Things to Consider When Trying to Lose Weight.

Three Things to Consider When Trying to Lose Weight.

(ThyBlackMan.com) We are in the middle of winter on our way to spring. Soon we will be looking for ways to get our body prepared for the summer turn up. However, some are looking to lose weight to improve energy, overall health, and to increase confidence. There are various methods on the market to lose weight. However, you should, if possible, start with a doctor visit to ensure your body is functioning as best as possible. This is a step that is often overlooked, but if you are challenged with illness or any unforeseeable situation that can make weight loss difficult.

As women many of us can agree that losing, and maintaining, weight is one of the most difficult things to do. So many things can cause the journey to goal to be daunting. When many of us look around us we see the body we wish we had in the presentation we long for. As we stand together for a healthier more fulfilled life consider these three things when trying to lose weight.

1. Unless there is a medical diagnosis you didn’t put on the weight overnight. Be graceful with yourself. If you were encouraging another sister you’d want her to realize she is taking the first step in working on her weight. However, she didn’t put on the weight overnight so don’t expect to lose it in the blink of an eye. It is important to have patience with yourself. Give yourself the same pep talk you’d give someone else because you deserve the kindness while on this journey.

2. Consistency is vital to seeing results. While giving yourself the grace you give others know that you will have to give the program a chance to work. A lot of the things you see out here will work, but you must commit yourself to the process regardless of how you are feeling. There will times you won’t feel like working out, stretching, and you won’t feel like cooking. It is important to push through those spaces to create the routine that best works for you as you. Don’t let anyone stop you from sowing this wellness into your life.

3. Perspective is everything. Be happy. You are working towards the health and body you want. That is already more than some. Your emotional space will have something to do with weight loss. Find a wat to mediate, pray, uplift yourself every time you begin to feel down about your weight. There are women that can attest that in their stages of happiness it can be hard to lose weight even when you are doing what’s needed. Allow the shedding of weight to mean body fat, negativity, doubt, fear, and anything else you need to lose.

As someone that use to be over 350lbs I can attest to the fact that losing weight is no walk in the park. It requires movement but gives us energy. It will require disciplining and consistency, but this will not only yield results, but it will build character. Remember that, like peace, happiness is a matter of choice, it’s a wonderful thing to know you can take hold of happiness regardless of what’s happening around you. Let’s get fit and get these bodies moving.

Staff Writer; Christian Starr

