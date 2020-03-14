You are here: Home Health / Joe Biden Should Let the Experts Speak: Donald Trump’s Decisive Leadership Is Helping Fight the Wuhan Virus.

Joe Biden Should Let the Experts Speak: Donald Trump’s Decisive Leadership Is Helping Fight the Wuhan Virus.

(ThyBlackMan.com) ‘Be quiet. Just let the experts speak.’ Joe Biden should take his own advice.

Democrats are so desperate to score political points out of a global pandemic they are playing into the hands of the communist regime whose cover-up led to the pandemic in the first place.

From the beginning, President Trump acted decisively. Experts like Anthony Fauci credited the initial travel ban from China for saving us “really a lot of hurt.”

What was Biden saying? Days before the Trump administration finalized the travel restrictions, in an editorial Biden warned against “reactionary” travel bans, claiming it “would only have made things worse” with Ebola. Biden then accused the president of “demonstrated failures of judgment.”

How about letting the experts speak. When asked if the travel ban helped fight against the Wuhan coronavirus, Dr. Fauci said, “I think it absolutely has.”

“Clearly early on we made a travel ban with regards to China that was a very smart move right there because what that did was prevent a major influx from China,” Dr. Fauci added.

While experts on the White House Coronavirus Taskforce were making decisions in the best interests of all Americans, Biden was politicizing them. A day after the ban was announced, Biden smeared President Trump of “hysterical xenophobia” and letting “fearmongering to lead the way instead of science.”

“Racist” if you do, “racist” if you don’t. When President Trump announced additional travel restrictions on Europe, Biden falsely said it was “based on favoritism and politics, rather than risk,” and claimed it would be “counterproductive.”

Back to the experts: “Today, the new China is Europe…seeding other countries throughout the world,” Dr. Fauci said. “That’s the reason why we made the very difficult, but appropriate decision to have a travel ban on the European countries.”

Will it help? “We are definitely ahead of the curve on that,” Dr. Fauci said.

Rather than being muzzled, like Biden falsely claimed, Dr. Fauci and the White House have continually updated the public. Biden didn’t take press questions after his speech. Instead, from the comfort of his teleprompter, he delivered talking points that could have been written by the communist Chinese regime.

We should not “fall back on xenophobia,” Biden said. “Labeling COVID-19 a ‘foreign virus’ does not display accountability for the misjudgments that have taken thus far by the Trump administration.” China’s state-run media agrees. While China is busy trying to make President Trump the “fall guy,” its propaganda paper China Daily says calling the disease the “Wuhan virus” or “China virus” is “racist” and “distasteful.”

Biden himself said the coronavirus was “coming in from China” in February, but that was before China’s propaganda campaign was in full force. Again, what do the experts say? Gordon Chang, who lived in China and Hong Kong for decades, says denying where the coronavirus came from helps China’s “all-out assault on the United States.”

At the start of the outbreak China silenced doctors. One of them, Li Wenliang, is now dead, a victim of what the communist regime dismissed as a “rumor.” U.S. officials say China’s cover-up cost the world months of critical response time. Now, as communists do, China is attempting to rewrite history, smearing those who speak the truth. Chang says we should continue to call COVID-19 the “Wuhan virus” or “Chinese coronavirus” to hold China accountable for unleashing this global crisis.

“This isn’t a Republican thing. We all need to unite and for people to say, ‘this is racist’ is irresponsible,” Chang said. “There is no race known as Wuhanese.”

Now is the time for unity. Instead of using a crisis as an excuse for Bernie Sanders’ socialist wish list, it is critical to work with the private sector. South Korea’s success with widespread available testing was made possible by Seegene, a molecular biotech company, getting the fastest government approval scientists had ever seen.

Single-payer, like in Italy where they are rationing care, is not the answer. Cutting red tape and utilizing robust private industry is. On Friday, the Food and Drug Administration gave emergency approval to its first high-speed coronavirus test to Roche, which will allow the company to provide results within four hours and provide millions of tests each month.

“I’ve been a lab person. I’ve been a vaccine developer. I’ve been a doctor. I’ve been all those things,” said Dr. Deborah Birx, another expert on the White House task force. “But I have never in my lifetime of government service worked with the CDC in a way that every time a state or local government calls and says, ‘I have this barrier, I need a modification to the regulations.’ That has happened almost daily.”

President Trump will keep working with the experts. We all should keep listening to them.

Written by Liz Harrington

Official website; https://twitter.com/LizRNC