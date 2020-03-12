You are here: Home News / African-American Voters on Democrat Racist Politicians: Nothing to See Here!

African-American Voters on Democrat Racist Politicians: Nothing to See Here!

(ThyBlackMan.com) Black voters voting behavior is a perplexing dynamic. Their unwavering support of Democrat politicians and the liberal agenda that creates an illusion of caring about their plight of living life at the bottom is stunning. But this didn’t happen overnight. It’s been decades of head in the sand mentality that has cost black voters dearly.

Recall former Democrat Senator Robert Byrd, who rose to a leadership position as a member of the Ku Klux Klan. Byrd filibustered the 1964 Civil Rights Act. That reality didn’t stop former President Obama, who had said upon learning of Byrd’s passing that the Senate “has lost a venerable institution and America has lost a voice of principle and reason.” Really? Remember Georgia Representative John Lewis, who marched with Dr. Martin Luther King for civil rights? Well, he said in the aftermath of Byrd’s passing that he “will miss Senator Byrd; he was a true statesman.” Seriously? Recall that former Republican Senator Trent Lott didn’t get that pass when he spoke at a birthday party for former segregationist Senator Strom Thurman. Lott said in a lighthearted and obvious clumsy way that the country would not have the problems it has had, if Thurman had been elected President. Democrat’s immediately rebuked Lott’s statement, and they were unforgiving. John Lewis responded he was shocked and chagrined, while Jesse Jackson called for Lott to resign, and Vice President Al Gore called for the Senate to censure Lott. Yet, recall former segregationist Alabama Governor George Wallace, who was accepted with open arms by the Democrat Party even though he stood in front of the University of Alabama saying, “Segregation today, segregation tomorrow, segregation forever.” Pathetic.

Some things never change. The current frontrunner of the Democrat nomination for president, Joe Biden has escaped scrutiny from previously being a leading opponent of school integration through busing in the 1970s and 80s. Recently on the campaign trail, he invoked the names of two segregationist colleagues in the Senate that he “worked well with” in describing the civility in the Senate. Biden called them friends. The debate was over busing as a tool. Biden was against busing to end de facto segregation. He called busing, “a rejection of the whole movement of black pride.” He called busing, “an asinine concept” as a tool to integrate schools. He proposed an amendment prohibiting federal funds from being used to integrate schools. At the time, the NAACP called Biden’s move an anti-black amendment. Correct. The Senate’s only black member called Biden’s move, the most significant symbolic defeat for civil rights. Biden, in return, called integrationists the real racists. He said it was racist to believe that “in order for your child with curly black hair, brown eyes and dark skin to be able to learn anything is to sit next to my blond-haired, blue-eyed son.” He continued, “who the hell do we think we are, that the only way a black man or woman can learn is if they rub shoulders with my white child,” even though a 1999 Gallup poll showed that Americans believed that busing had served a definite historical purpose in improving the education of black students. Yes, Joe Biden—the Democrats prized pony—said these things. When pressed on his anti-busing crusade, Biden resorted to a John Kerry flip-flop on voting for the Iraqi war when Kerry said, “I voted for it before I voted against it.” Biden on busing said, “I did not oppose busing, I opposed busing ordered by the Department of Education.” What?

Biden’s record on crime in the 1990s should make black voters recoil. He was a key sponsor and crafter of the 1994 Clinton Crime Bill that he called the Biden Crime Bill. The bill ushered in mandatory minimum sentences for non-violent drug offenders, harsher sentences for crack cocaine convictions, and extensive use of the death penalty. The bill abolished federal parole, encouraged truth in sentencing laws leading to longer sentences and federal funding for prison building expansion at the state level. Joe Biden was the leader of law and order liberals. Biden called people who commit crimes “sociopathic predators who are beyond rehabilitation.” He advocated for more “police to catch violent thugs, more prosecutors to convict them and more judges to sentence them and more prisons to put them away for a long time.”

The black community has complained that these policies disproportionally affect the black community. They call these policies racist. They call the criminal justice system racist because many of the laws passed as a result of Joe Biden’s work in the Senate. But they don’t call out Biden for this?

So why do many black voters whistle past the graveyard when it comes to supporting Joe Biden? They resurrected his campaign that was on life support before the primary in South Carolina and Super Tuesday. South Carolina’s black Congressman James Clyburn endorsed Biden. He rationalized it by saying, “I know Joe, we know Joe, but most importantly, Joe knows us.” The only thing missing was a wink-wink. Even though Mike Bloomberg aggressively supported stop and frisk crime reduction strategy as mayor of New York that blacks generally abhor as racist, he received the endorsement of Houston’s black mayor Sylvester Turner.

New York Mayor Bill De Blaiso attributes Biden’s black support and votes to “ignorance” by black voters in not examining Biden’s record. Imagine Trump, a GOP strategist, campaign official or other Republican calling black voters “ignorant.” De Blasio is correct, however. The Democrat Party and liberal media have separated blacks from Democrat’s racist history. Those blacks that know better have allowed their politics to lie to them about the Democrats sordid past on slavery and racism as they continue to vote Democrat no matter how racist they are on opposing policies such as school choice and gun ownership.

The Blexit movement endeavoring to wake Democrat black voters up has its work cut out for them. Time to re-introduce black voters to their history.

Written by Sheriff David Clarke

