Focusing on the Election Can be a Challenge.

(ThyBlackMan.com) So many Americans are struggling to survive. Many of us are one bad paycheck from homeless, and more people than we realize can’t afford to eat every day. Some of us are battling illness and disabilities and can’t afford the supplies nor medication to fight for wellness. This is a horrible state to be in these days. There are parents that can’t feed their children but are told their gross income is too much for assistance while they don’t bring home even half of the gross amount of their check. These are real like issues that are happening everyday as the powers that be play with out lives like it’s a game of leisure. The upcoming election is very important.

However, it can be difficult to place focus on elections when you’re fighting just to get by. It is clear those in power do not care about the struggle of the American people, our quality of living is not on their radar. They only care about advancing the wealth of those that have beyond more than enough, and they steal from the starving to insure this happens. I’m reminded anything is better than what we have. But is that the truth?

It is important that we, as citizens, find the time amidst all we are facing, to educate ourselves on the candidates for president. At the same time, we must look at what is going on in our states and access if we are being properly represented by our senators and congress members. Some of the horrible agenda items that the president has passed didn’t happen with out those on Capitol Hill. We must remember them when it is time to cast a ballot. In addition to all we face day to day everyone is watching updates on the coronavirus. We know this administration made cuts to the CDC, and now we are dealing with the spread of this disease that is affecting nations all over the world.

This administration has decided, when it is available, to allow the vaccine for the coronavirus to be privatized. This means many Americans won’t be able to afford what is needed to fight this illness. Given the treat of this virus one would have thought the federal government would see to it that every American has access as this disease is a threat to this country. All of this must be considered when thinking about candidates, and their agenda, for election.

There is no doubt the elections that are coming up hold a lot in the balance for the America people. However, many of us have to get to election day. We are suffering now. Many are starving now. Too many are homeless now, and homeless while working. Too many of us can’t afford the medication(s) we need right now. This takes such a toll on the mental health of Americans. While there is more discussion surrounding mental health and mental illness, we have citizens have mental breakdowns at alarming rates because they just don’t know how they are going to survive. I totally understand this pressure as I am one of those that fights to survive with illness and disability every day. The focus outside of basic live necessities is a challenge when those needs are not met…even if the focus is an election that will affect us all.

Staff Writer; Chelle’ St James

May also connect with this sister via Twitter; ChelleStJames.