Spring 2020 Styling Tips for Men.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Menswear is currently an extremely interesting area of fashion. The way that men dress has slowly been getting brighter and bolder, with a wider range of colors being added to the mix over the past few seasons. Men’s fashion is becoming more adventurous and less stringent; old rules and dress codes have gone, and a new way of dressing has emerged.

Office workers now wear jeans and sweats to the office, while streetwear design has brought a tailored look into the mix, with many men sporting smart trousers with street-style trainers. There’s no doubt about it, over the past few seasons, the way in which men dress has changed significantly, and that change is set to continue in SS20.

Many men struggle to know what steps to take when it comes to breathing new life into their sense of style.

To make the process of staying on trend this SS20 a little easier, below is a simple guide to some of the season’s hottest trends, and how to rock them.

Tailoring has returned

When sportswear triumphed in men’s fashion a few seasons ago, tailored style fell off the runway. Men began to dress in a far more casual way, with sportswear at the center of male fashion. However, over the past couple of seasons, this has changed, with tailoring slowly sneaking back in.

This has meant that there has been somewhat of a crossover between sportswear and tailoring, which has seen some incredible styles occur. Many men now choose to team a pair of smart, tailored trousers with a basic white tee and a semi-smart coat, along with a pair of must-have minimalist white sneakers. More and more men are opting to buy wholesale jackets & coats in order to cut costs and bulk out their wardrobes with a diverse range of stylish options from which to choose.

Pastels are here to stay

For a long time, men’s fashion was devoid of any colors. The catwalks focused on monochrome looks with neutrals such as grey, black, and white taking priority. However, in recent years that has begun to change, with men’s fashion slowly starting to incorporate a number of different tones and colors.

This year, the trend is set to be bigger than ever, with pastel hues playing a crucial role in SS20 men’s style.

Skatewear is in

The skatewear trend has steadily been on the rise over the past two seasons, with an increasing number of skatewear-inspired designs being seen both on and off the catwalk. This season, we are set to see skatewear in men’s fashion take a giant leap and become a huge part of SS20 style.

The men’s fashion scene is set for a nostalgic look at noughties fashion—a time when skatewear-style clothing pieces were the only items for men to be seen in. Think wide-legged jeans, big trainers, and skater belts.

Keen to look stylish this SS20 season? Take note of the fashion tips above and implement them in how you dress.

Staff Writer; George Shaw