New Orleans City Administration Appears to Care about Parade-goers.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Mardi Gras season this year has been plagued with death, and injuries. Of course natives feel there is something underneath it all, the city is angry. Regardless of superstition and reasoning the city administration had to take immediate steps to try and ensure the safety of parade goers. There is no tolerance for continued errors in one of the most concentrated holidays in New Orleans. Mardi Gras is life here, it’s not just something for tourist. This season is culture for us natives. If no one visited New Orleans during this time we’d still party like we are hosting the world.

Though Mardi Gras is a part of culture, and religion for some, it is a also a money maker…and a huge tourist attraction. During carnival we will see people from various cities and cultures. It is amazing to see how quickly city officials acted to ease the tension of carnival, many of use tend to wonder why that can’t move as quickly in other areas. I can’t take care seriously, as a native, when outside of incidents like this our care and survival is not a priority.

Why hasn’t this administration taken the same swift action in the areas of housing? Will they slow down, or shut down, short term leases or loose Air BNB type properties as the city battles gentrification to keep its culture? When this set of tourists go home we natives will be left in our city battling to keep the heritage that the same city uses to make money. Its understandable that some would think this is far fetch, but it’s not when natives can’t afford to live in their city. It’s not farfetched when natives have to struggle to return home because the city they love feels under siege by those that transplant here with no respect for culture.

What’s obvious is there was a concern for tourist reaction, and administration embarrassment, in one of the most publicized events in New Orleans. I do believe Mayor Cantrell, and her administration, wanted to get Mardi Gras back on track to be known for a good time instead of a deadly time. The concern is she doesn’t seem to take the same swift action is taken, nor would it be welcomed. To take a switch stance against gentrification would upset transplants that want to say New Orleans is my home to. IF that’s the case, why disrupt our culture because you didn’t realize what you saw when visiting is an all the time affair. I wonder if the mayor realizes she isn’t moving as swiftly, in part, because she is not a native.

My heart goes out to everyone that lost their life during Mardi Gras, and I feel this way when I see it happening every day. I don’t just care about life lost during carnival…I care about all life. New Orleans is more than a show and dance. For natives Mardi Gras is religion just as is our music, food, and other aspects of culture. Every day religion is practiced her and it should be protected. Don’t appear to care during a season…show true care and support for the lives of natives every single day. After all we are the source of the tourism.

