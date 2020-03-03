You are here: Home Ent. / I Don’t Go Near Bourbon St.

I Don’t Go Near Bourbon St.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) I’m never going to Bourbon St for carnival. I won’t be caught there for St Patrick’s Day either. There are somethings I have never seen, and I want to keep it that way. There are so many tourists in town for carnival that are of the mind that here in New Orleans that can literally do whatever they like. They can cut lost and he as uninhibited as their inebriated mind will allow. They can drink until they tap out throwing up on the street, they can walk around naked, and even urinate on the corner. Don’t bother with the trash can even if it’s right next to you…who needs that when you have the ground.

You can literally do what you want; if you see someone you like and both of you consent you can do your thing on a balcony with the world watching. This is what some people think of when Mardi Gras comes to mind. New Orleans has festivals and parades all year long, but this is the space whereby “farewell to the flesh” is real before one a to get their mind and spirit right before Lent.

I know this version of carnival is real to a degree, but I’ve never seen it and I’ve lives in New Orleans all my life. Bourbon St, and certain parts of Canal St, have its cultural uses but carnival for a lot of black folks isn’t one of them. You may find many of us Uptown, under the bridges, in the Treme’ areas, and places of this caliber. It’s not to say you won’t see white folks…just won’t see many. You will see drunk people still…someone just might be able to get ahold of the them before they completely embarrass themselves if that’s possible. The feel and sound are different, and you even see the kids out enjoying themselves while being guarded by adults that are sober. There is a sense of community and family. I may not know some of the people I see but I’ll know them when I leave and further get to know them in the days and years to come.

Bourbon St is a different kind of energy, and different comradery…one that doesn’t give me that community vibe I seek during this time of year. You might wonder how would I know if I’ve never been? Well, the vibe on Bourbon street doesn’t really change. I’ve been for several other events and holidays, and there is the same spirit…a togetherness of some sort, but not family nor community. It felt segregated in a sense and it led me to look at the idea of segregation in Mardi Gras, not so much strictly by race but more so by culture.

I look forward to Mardi Gras every year. I look forward to this good energy and culture that resonates within my community. Of, course carnival isn’t perfect in any space. However, I find it important to see myself reflected culturally in the celebration. You won’t find me, or some others, on Bourbon St. I don’t think any differently for those that will be there reveling in that part of the celebration. I’m just finally able to say in this space Bourbon doesn’t speak to me.

Staff Writer; Chelle’ St James

May also connect with this sister via Twitter; ChelleStJames.