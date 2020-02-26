You are here: Home News / Who Is To Blame For The Devolution Of ‘American Politics’.

Who Is To Blame For The Devolution Of ‘American Politics’.

(ThyBlackMan.com) If it is true that “the pursuit of money” was the root of all evil during Biblical times, it stands to reason that in the new millennium that “the desire to win the Presidency” is the root of all evil.

Let me forthrightly state that during the last election, I did not believe that either the Republican (Trump) or Democratic (Clinton) candidate was worthy of my vote. Considering the poor voter turnout, the majority of Americans agreed with my position. Yet, millions of Americans cast their ballot for what can be comfortably termed the least of these Presidential candidates. Somewhere along the way, those on “the Left” and “the Rights” muted their moral compass and any semblance of common sense to participate in an unprecedented political circus filled with clowns and all.

I was recently accosted by an individual whose foremost desire was to place me in a political box that would allow him to “know who he was talking to.” He engaged me in a rather stupid political version of twenty questions that reduced to the following exchange.

“Do you believe that abortion is wrong?”

I responded, “I do.”

“So you are a Christian?”

I did not respond to this question.

“So, if you are religious, you must be a Conservative.”

This poor scrap of a human being thought that he had me figured out. However, his conclusions were thrown off when I shared the following.

My understanding of scripture makes gross economic inequality as sinful on the soul of a nation as abortion, rape, murder, institutionalized racism, and every other sin you could imagine.

I was not surprised when a puzzled look appeared on the countenance of this middle-aged man. Apparently, my response did not fit into his narrow expectations.

I have come to expect such a response from Trump supporters whose unquenchable desire to win political debates seemingly short-circuits their varying levels of common sense. In their rush to advance an argument that Jesus was guided by unprecedented morality, these foolish people trample a host of other teachings that do not aid their arrival at a self-advantageous destination.

During a long-ago political discussion (actually it wasn’t that long ago as it occurred during Obama’s Presidency) I found myself discussing the positives and negatives of the Obama administration. I realized that the other discussants were “fans of Obama” and unwilling to critique his policies and decision-making process. In their world, Obama could do no wrong. Although they will never accept this reality, however, their unconditional support of Obama was just as dangerous as what we are seeing today from Trump supporters.

There is no room to debate that somewhere along the path of political life Americans have lost track of larger issues and chosen to root for political parties and leaders as if they were sports franchises. If only we could push a reset button and start over.

At the present moment, there are droves of individuals on “the Left” who are carrying hopes that an unprecedented voter turnout in the 2020 election will help defeat their arch-rival. Unfortunately for such thinkers, even if Trump is removed from office, the undeniable reality that can be best termed “the desire to win” will remain and Americans of all creeds and color will continue what amounts to a domestic “Cold War” with no end in sight.

God, I hope that I am incorrect, but I know that I am not.

