5 Natural CBD Oil Alternatives For The Gym Buff.

(ThyBlackMan.com) In the medical and therapeutic field, though CBD has been recently approved as a natural approach to medication, it has created an extreme impact on many health conditions. Due to its extensive health benefits, it’s perfect for merely all members of the family. However, they may not work well for gym and fitness enthusiasts alike.

CBD is recognized for pain and inflammation relief after a high-intensity workout. However, as it’s used for treating pain, traces of THC packed in CBD products, like CBD oils, may induce unwanted effects and influence fitness performance.

If that’s the case, then here are five natural alternatives for CBD oil specially curated for gym buffs:

Magnolia

CBD oil’s ability to relieve pain and inflammation can be rooted back from its high cannabinoid content, which binds into endocannabinoid receptors interconnected in the endocannabinoid system (ECS). It turns out that CBD is not alone in doing this. Magnolia bark also possess anti-bacterial, anti-allergic, and most importantly, anti-inflammatory properties concentrated on its bioactive compounds, which are honokiol and magnolol.

As an ancient herb, magnolia bark offers a more affordable alternative to CBD oil as it’s also capable of calming, healing, and restorative effects to its users. Also, same as CBD oils, magnolia barks can stimulate GABA and serotonin receptors to relax your muscles after an intense exercise.

Magnolia bark supplements are the easiest options to intake this herb into your health routine. They’re widely available in online and physical food shops, traditional Chinese medicine stores, and specialty herbalists.

Ginger Root

Cannabidiol (CBD) aren’t only the compounds rich in cannabinoids, but also other natural compounds, which can be found in ginger roots. Packed with cannabinoids and antioxidants, ginger roots trace back to ancient Chinese medicine as it’s known as one of the most potent anti-inflammatory ingredients.

Cannabinoids from ginger roots bind to endocannabinoid receptors all around the body. As a result, it can soothe pain and inflammation. Surprisingly, ginger roots can relieve pain linked to knee arthritis and helps with nausea and vomiting during pregnancy.

For women athletes who hate to experience pain while exercising during their premenstrual syndrome (PMS), get your heads up for ginger roots as they also help treat and relieve pain associated with your monthly premenstrual syndrome. You can infuse ginger roots in your favorite cup of tea, have it spiced with flaky fish, or make stir-fried fries from it.

Peony

Peony, a native flower from China, is also abundant with cannabinoids, which can serve as another alternative to CBD oil.

The imbalance occurring in the endocannabinoid system happens when signaling pathways become unregulated, affecting the perception of pain. Cannabinoids from peony or peonia root can tone down inflammation for joint damage, in case you’ve missed your step or movement during workout.

During intense workout sessions, excessive sweating can cause a small imbalance on the amount of electrolytes in your muscles, This can lead to fatigue in your muscle fibers. Thankfully, peonies can calm this muscle spasm.

Black Seed

Don’t underestimate the power of these pungent and spicy black seeds from Nigella sativa plants, as they can be your not-so-ordinary-alternative to CBD oil. These seeds can be combined with many kitchen staples, such as chewing them as it is, grinding them, mixing them with other spices, or used as black seed oil.

These powerhouse seeds are mainly composed of natural compounds, such as thymohydroquinone and thymoquinone, which have more health advantages compared to CBD; it also has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties for muscle and joint recovery from fatigue. It also aids in weight loss and balances cholesterol levels, which are crucial for fitness junkies.

Aside from advantages relating to fitness and exercise, black seeds also pose long-term health advantages, which are:

Helps treat Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, schizophrenia, and autism

Improves fertility

Aids in skin, hair, and scalp issues

Diabetes

Asthma

Echinacea

Last but not the least, echinacea, or the purple coneflower, is recognized as a remedy for cough, common colds, and sore throat. In addition to that, they can also compete with the health powers of CBD oil. It has anticancer, anti-asthmatic, antihypertensive, anti-parasitic, and antimicrobial properties.

Echinacea is packed with compounds known as N-alkylamides that protects the immune system and soothes pain and inflammation, just like what tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) does. However, echinacea doesn’t have euphoric effects delivered to its user, which is great for gym buffs who’d like to exercise with a clear mind.

Conclusion

Despite the numerous health advantages provided by CBD products, it turns out that they’re not as friendly and preferable with all types of users. If you’d like a natural approach to maintain your fitness, you can include CBD oils in your daily routine or opt for these five alternatives instead.

For a more comprehensive guide for your fitness diet and routine while including these natural alternatives, make sure to consult with your physician about these five options to see if they’re fit and safe for your health needs.

