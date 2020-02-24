You are here: Home Ent. / Is the Zulu Ball Too Open.

Is the Zulu Ball Too Open.

(ThyBlackMan.com) I remember growing up watching the elders get dressed in their formal wear to go to the Zulu Ball. I would tell myself when I get older I want a pretty silver dress and a handsome date who is a member of the Zulu Society and I will have a fantastic time. When I was finally able to go, as a young adult before Katrina; I didn’t have a silver dress, but it was a beautiful evening. There was so much pageantry and the feeling that so many black people had come together for a magnificent magical evening.

I saw so many people I knew, and people that knew my various members of my family. They came together to discuss the city, previous balls, and they danced well into the night. Today the Zulu Ball is a much larger event, and people flock to it from various parts of the country. It is no longer an event for local society. While some may see this as a wonderful thing, I can only wonder if this event has become too open. How long will it be before the Zulu Ball is something we no longer recognize.

As with so much of New Orleans the city is in a fight to keep its identity. This is not about a disdain for outsiders…its about the lack of respect for a culture once one is up close and personal. When foolishness takes place in events like the Zulu Ball or on the back end of the Bayou Classic locals catch the flack. It’s always a case of New Orleans is so violent, or black folks can’t have anything nice without someone messing it up. This is tiring and eats at a culture so near and dear to my heart. There is an element that can mess up anyone’s good time and it resides in every city. There are those that don’t know how to act everywhere…but it’s such a larger fuss when it happens in New Orleans.

This year, for the second year, there has been a fight break out at the Zulu Ball. I often try to understand how this is happening when this event should be able to keep the ignorance to a minimum. I wonder what the older guard would have thought. I’m sure they wouldn’t have because getting tickets would not just be a matter of finding a member of Zulu. Getting tickets to the ball was once a much harder, and vetted, process. This is possible how they were able to have such a grand event…and keep the peace. Maybe it’s time we, New Orleans, backtrack.

The city definitely had its issues before Katrina, but it wasn’t a fight for identity nor respect of event in our own house. Some things, like the Zulu Ball, was held in much higher regard. How many people from how many places, is not what made that ball amazing. The very grandeur of Zulu was enough, and maybe that should be re-considered. There are somethings in New Orleans that should go back to being a bit more selective…not only to natives, but to everyone.

