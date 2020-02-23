You are here: Home Ent. / Two People Killed During Mardi Gras Parades.

Two People Killed During Mardi Gras Parades.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Wednesday, February 19th, a woman was killed during the Nyx parade. On tonight, February 22nd, a man was killed during the Endymion parade which is one of the largest in the city. Before you jump to conclusions this was not death by fight nor gunfire. Both people were hit by tandem Mardi Gras parade floats. This is tragic as parades are all about coming together and having a good time. Both parades are family events, so this was very traumatic for parade-goers.

Many are wondering how this could happen, as city officials work hard to find ways to make the parade routes safer. Mayor Cantrell has decided to ban all tandem floats for the duration of the parade season. Though the city must do all it can to ensure safety this type of occurrence is rare, and has some citizens confused about how this happened.

It has been reported that the lady that was killed hit by the float in Nyx, and the gentleman in Endymion, tried to cross the street as the floats were passed. They were caught as the floats were tandem, meaning one truck was pulling multiple floats, and were crushed under the floats. The problem many of us are trying to understand is why were people in the street. Why couldn’t they wait until the float passed, or move before the float came? This is not about victim blaming, as the city grieves with the family, and is saddened by the loss of life. If the city wants to make sure this doesn’t happen again this is more than asking for more barricades. Even if barricades are in place…if someone has their mind made up that they are going to jump them that’s what they will attempt to do. As someone that use to march parades in my youth we’ve seen parade goers enter the street during parades while they had to be encouraged not to do so.

We will probably, at a later time, have to discuss accountability during Mardi Gras. This is something people believe doesn’t exist. If we are honest it is a time whereby folks eat, party, and drink heavily…that has to be taken into consideration when someone thinks they can just run into the street as floats are passing by hoping they make it to the other side. While some may feel this is a long overdue conversation…it’s been decades since accidents such as these have happened and definitely not two in the same week in the same Mardi Gras season.

Endymion is the only big parade that was scheduled for Mid-City tonight, and the duration of the parade was cancelled. The marching bands, and floats were routed to end the parade. Unlike with the Krewe of Nyx that was able to roll the rest of their floats with the Krewe of Pandora, Endymion floats may not be able to do something similar due to the ban on tandem floats.

This is truly a saddening week during a time that’s usually filled with joy and celebration. Hopefully, everyone that will be attending parades will stay out of the street. Please don’t try to cross while the floats are rolling…it’s not just dangerous, it can be fatal. Have a responsible and safe Mardi Gras.

Staff Writer; Chelle’ St James

May also connect with this sister via Twitter; ChelleStJames.