Bad Roads Are Costing Louisiana Drivers Thousands.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Driving on deteriorating roads lacking vital safety features costs Louisiana drivers $6.9billion per year, a new study by TRIP, a Washington D.C.-based national transportation research nonprofit, reveals. The report highlights road and bridge safety, congestion, economic development and transportation funding in Baton Rouge, Lafayette, New Orleans, Shreveport, and statewide. Louisiana’s flood-prone nature and a lack of transportation funding at the local, state and federal level are creating unsafe conditions for drivers.

Louisiana’s infrastructure problem

vehicle — as it gets beat up, the value depreciates, and there’s also the tire wear and additional fuel consumption that comes from driving on a road that’s not as good as it could be,” “We have an infrastructure problem in Louisiana. I don’t know if you knew that, but we’re letting you know,” said Randy Cangelosi, board chairman for the Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC), at a recent press conference. The report found 61% of Baton Rouge roads are in poor or mediocre condition, which results in local residents spending roughly $730 each every year on vehicle repairs.“[It] takes a toll on yourvehicle — as it gets beat up, the value depreciates, and there’s also the tire wear and additional fuel consumption that comes from driving on a road that’s not as good as it could be,” said report author, Carolyn Bonifas Kelly , associate director of research and communication at TRIP.

Deadly roads

Louisiana’s roads are some of the most dangerous in the U.S, the report reveals. An average of 737 Louisiana drivers died each year between 2013 and 2017 from car accidents. The state has an average of 1.54 fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles of travel — significantly greater than the national average of 1.16 and the fifth-highest fatality in America. One-third of these deaths are the result of poor roadway safety features. “If there’s not funding for things like left-hand turn lanes, rumble strips, clear signage or adequate lighting, that has an impact on safety,” Kelly said.

Staying safe on Louisiana’s roads

led lawyers to specialize in this field, so seek a dedicated traffic accident lawyer. Traffic accidents wreak havoc over many areas of life, including, health, work and finances. Working with a reputable car accident lawyer can help injured parties Careful and vigilant driving is the best way to protect against poorly-maintained roads. People often assume roads are well-maintained, but this can lead to them letting their guard down and getting into car accidents. If you’re ever in a car accident, it’s important to seek legal advice. The number of serious accidents across the country hasso seek a dedicated traffic accident lawyer. Traffic accidents wreak havoc over many areas of life, including, health, work and finances. Working with a reputable car accident lawyer can help injured parties win the compensation they deserve

It’s hoped the government will take action to upgrade Louisiana’s roads. Improving the state’s infrastructure will save residents time and money, improve safety, and, most importantly, save lives.

