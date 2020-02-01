You are here: Home News / The Democrats Don’t Care About American Lives.

The Democrats Don’t Care About American Lives.

(ThyBlackMan.com) My article about Pop Kern, an 89 year old kind white gentleman and how Democrats seek to punish him for his bogus unfair and racist “white privilege” received a tremendous amount of positive response. http://bit.ly/2OaHqVX A young relative of Pop Kern wrote informing me that Pop Kern is a loyal Democrat. This is not surprising. My black dad who passed away at age 90 was also a lifelong Democrat. Dad drilled into my head that Democrats are for the working man and Republicans are for the rich.

Respectfully, I tried to gently convince an elderly family member that her Democratic Party has dramatically changed. It is now the party of all things amoral, anti-Christianity, anti-freedom and anti-American. Looking me firmly in the eye, she stubbornly spouted, “I’m votin’ for Biden!”

I watched the movie, “Schindler’s List” for the first time. The Nazi’s total disregard for the lives of Jews was breathtakingly evil, while they cruelly deceived the Jews. In shockingly similar fashion, the Democratic Party deceives Americans into believing it is their best friend, while having zero regard for American lives.

The singular intention of the Democratic Party is to obtain power to control every aspect of our lives. Obamacare gave them godlike power to decide who lives and who dies. If you refuse to give up your second amendment right to own a gun, no healthcare for you. If you hold firm to your biblical convictions, no healthcare for you.

Fake news media allowed Obama to lie to the American people 29 times that Obamacare would allow them to keep health care plans that they liked. This huge lie won Obama the Politifact “Lie of the Year” award. http://bit.ly/2O9Ih9h Obamacare became law against the will of the American people and cancer patients lost their lifesaving doctors. Obamacare was a major step in Democrats’ mission to transform America into a totally government controlled nation. The lives of cancer patients did not matter.

The same way Jewish lives did not matter to the Nazis, Democrats’ behavior says American lives do not matter in regards to the invasion of illegal aliens. In defiance of federal law, Democrats host sanctuary cities which protect illegal alien rapists, murders, drug dealers and career criminals. Outrageously, illegals are gifted driver’s licenses, healthcare, attorneys, allowed to vote and numerous handouts unavailable to U.S. citizens.

Democrats deem coddling illegals more important than American lives. Kate Steinle was shot and killed by an illegal alien while strolling with her dad on a lazy Sunday afternoon in San Francisco. Kate’s murderer had been deported numerous times, repeatedly welcomed back to the sanctuary city. Democrats acquitted Kate’s murderer and even voted down a law to punish deported illegals who keep coming back. https://fxn.ws/37DsZBq

Democrats’ vision for the perfect America includes transforming her into a wild, wild west of sex, a society in which every perversion is legalized and citizens are forced to celebrate. A memo exposed Obama’s DOJ plan to legalize 12 perversions including pedophilia and bestiality. https://nws.mx/35kdU6f Colleges are laying the ground work by scolding us about our bigoted intolerance of pedophiles.

Democrats are sexualizing children beginning in pre-k with a mandatory LGBTQ curriculum. “I Am Jazz”, a book about a boy whose parents began his so-called sex change at age 3 is required reading. http://bit.ly/38o7MeB

Once you realize that Democrats only care about furthering their agenda and American lives do-not- matter, you understand their behavior. U.S. students are sick with strange diseases due to untested illegal alien children being sent to public schools. http://bit.ly/312Zs1z

Transsexuals who regret having sex change surgery are blocked from media. http://bit.ly/2O6Xk3s

Pediatricians whose research confirm that transgender ideology is child abuse are persecuted, fired and blocked from media. http://bit.ly/36R1Yuq Women who regret aborting their baby are blocked from media. Women and little girls assaulted by men posing as women in transgender friendly restrooms are hidden from the public. Feminists who fight transgenders destroying women sports are blocked from media. http://bit.ly/2BRvnGB Every truth that undercuts Democrats’ lies and evil agenda is blocked by fake news media.

President Donald J. Trump is our only protection against Democrats and fake news media implementing their vision of a new America, removed from her position as leader of the free world. This is why they are repulsed by Trump’s slogan, “Make America Great Again.”

Their only hope is to separate Trump from his supporters via a thousand cuts; lying about him 24/7; spinning everything good he does into a negative; a reason to impeach him.

By reducing tons of Obama’s over-reaching regulations, Trump has our economy at its strongest in 50 years. Black unemployment is at its lowest in U.S. history. Democrats hate that blacks are doing so well under Trump. Clearly, black lives matter to Trump, but not to their so-called advocates in the Democratic Party and fake news media.

Iranian terrorist Soleimani murdered and severely wounded hundreds of U.S troops using roadside bombs. Soleimani planned attacks on U.S. Embassies to murder thousands more Americans. Trump killed Soleimani. Remarkably, Democrats sought to spin Trump acting to save American lives into a crime, a reason to impeach him. The Democratic Party has become the home of pure hate and evil, obsessed with gaining power.

Elderly lifelong Democrats are unaware that their “working man” party has become an anti-American and anti-Christian mob of hate-filled activists at war with everyday Americans.

Straight white men like elderly Pop Kern are number one on Democrats’ hit list, targeted for destruction.

I ran into Pop Kern at the post office. With his great smile, he said, “I want to thank you for what you wrote on that internet.” I asked, “Did you read it?” He replied, “No, but I heard about it from Florida to Pittsburgh. Thanks for what you wrote. I really appreciate it.”

Staff Writer; Lloyd Marcus

Chairman of The Campaign to Defeat Barack Obama.

Please help me spread my message by joining my Liberty Network.

Lloyd is singer/songwriter of the American Tea Party Anthem and author of Confessions of a Black Conservative, foreword by Michele Malkin.