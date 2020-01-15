Misc. / You are here: Home Education / Reach Your Full Potential By Helping Others.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Everyone grows up hoping their career will be a fulfilling one, but there are so many factors that can get in the way of that. These factors can involve social issues, health problems, or weak guidance. For most people, the jobs they have are not what they envisioned as children, and this can leave them feeling unfulfilled.

This feeling can affect your motivation and productivity, but it can also have a terrible effect on your mental health. Feeling you are not contributing the way you hoped can make you feel lost. So, if you are reading this and finding a lot of similarities, here are some careers that will help you reach your full potential by helping others.

Become a Lawyer

Lawyers are not everyone’s favorite person. Television media has created a persona where they are untrustworthy, slimy, in it for themselves. However, the reality of studying for a law degree is far different.

There’s no expectation of going into the industry hoping to represent soccer stars avoiding taxes. Instead, you can focus your positive energy closer to home. Criminal law is just one facet of the system. You can also explore options for family law, environmental law, and asylum law to help those who cannot, in many cases, help themselves.

Not only will you feel fulfilled that you are making a difference, no matter how small at first, your clients will also be appreciative of the work you have put in to help them.

Become a Family Nurse Practitioner

Becoming a Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP) will not just allow you to help people; it will also give you the independence you crave that is not possible in your current job.

The reason for this is that FNPs can practice independently, which separates you from registered nurses and helps qualified FNPs to make a difference immediately. The varied skills gained during the training makes them qualified to carry out a range of medical care options.

Schools such as Bradley University can make this a reality, and with a nationwide shortage of doctors, it is an industry that is crying out for reinforcement. Many careers have an oversaturated job market, making positions hard to come by. This is not the case for an FNP.

Become an Educator

Education is something that will always be necessary, and those who choose to go into education do not need to restrict themselves to one type of teaching. You can teach kindergarten, elementary, high school, or college. If kids aren’t your thing, and you want to educate people who want to learn, then adult classes are also an option.

You’re also not restricted to your home country. There are ESL jobs all over the world, which gives you the chance to pass on knowledge kids or adults who can use their newfound language skills to improve their own lives and advance in their careers.

Teaching can feel like a thankless job, but seeing students succeed and thrive is more than worth it.

Become a Financial Advisor

If you have a flair for business, then working as a financial advisor can feel more rewarding than you might expect. A financial advisor role can seem much like a law career, at least from the outside. The stigma of money hangs heavy over the profession, and those who do not understand what it entails could misconstrue you are greedy.

Again, though, the reality is far from this. You can help people who struggle with money budget better. You can work out investments to help people provide for their kids and their grandchildren. There’s also the opportunity to work with non-profit organizations to help them better understand where their funds can help others.

Become a Volunteer

Volunteering may not make the money that other professions do. Still, it is arguably the most rewarding opportunity out there, and it provides ample chance to fulfill your potential while also giving back to the community.

There is an array of charitable causes you can fight for, including homelessness, fights against severe diseases, or improving the lives of local kids. People are also enthralled by it as you do not need to commit 100% of your time to volunteer. Instead, take part at weekends or in the evenings.

When it comes to volunteering, even the smallest contribution can make a difference, so never feel bad about how much you can give.

Helping Others

Reaching your full potential is something that everyone is capable of, and it doesn’t help to accept your current predicament. For most people, the ability to make a change is there, and what better way to make that change than by searching for a way to help those around you.

Staff Writer; Fred Shaw