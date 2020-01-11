5 Things I Learned Watching Football.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Football has been my favorite sport for as long as I could remember. This is not to take anything away from sports as they are loved and appreciated, but there was something about football that felt like a n epic battle of wills. I grew up in a house whereby my father was an serious sports fan while my mother would take a peak from time to time, but it wasn’t her thing. After church I would sit by my daddy and watch whatever was on the TV, football. My dad never shied away from sharing his passion for the sport with me because I’m a girl. Being from New Orleans I was raised to be a Saints fan, but he would casually explain the game as we watched. As I got older his explanation would expand to the point that I understood the game on par with my male counterparts, and it because a cherished space that was for me and dad. I’ll never forget the rainy Sunday that I decided to talk to my dad about life struggles I was facing, and that was the day he explained to me that life is just a game of football. At first, I thought he was minimizing my problems, but as he began explaining his theory so much made sense. He got me out of my rut while giving me principles that I could apply long term. Please allow me to share five things I learned watching football.

1. You are only as good as your team. A football player, of any position, could have hall of fame talent and never win a game. My talent and abilities are important, but I can’t win in life alone. I have people around me that teach, correct, encourage, and are dedicated to seeing me win. Putting your team together strategically is a key to being successful. If someone thinks they made it alone they aren’t honest about their come up.

2. I might have a game plan that I’m committed to, but I must be willing to make adjustments where it’s necessary based on what I encounter. A team can have an amazing passing game, but if they can’t establish that game…they must be willing to adjust and put the ball on the ground. Not adjusting in life can come from ignorance, a lack of confidence in other options, or stubbornness. Regardless of what causes this hesitation, not adjusting can cost you what you are working towards.

3. It is important to know yourself, and your opponent. Studying one’s craft and working hard is not just something athletes must do to win games…it is something we all must do to win in life. Nothing is given for free and winning requires more than talent. There is no substitute for hard work.

4. When you are consistent in the area of hard work it gives birth to a confidence that allows you to display your best talent. Every Sunday I would watch players take the field with a confidence that told you they were about to have an amazing game. When you have done the work and prepared…walk into your greatness with the confidence to know you deserve to be there.

5. Sometimes life won’t throw you a deep pass that allows you to score quickly. There will be times you must prepare to put your head down and press. You will fight for every inch, every first down, and the drive will be long and grueling. However, if you are committed to keeping the chains, or yourself, moving forward while minimizing the penalties you will get to the endzone. I had to realize some of my battles in life felt as though I would never get where I needed to go, but I just had to commit to the tenacity to press my way there.

Football is a special sport to me; I find myself watching it remembering the lessons my father taught me when life becomes a dark place. I was reminded to never panic in the first quarter…there is a lot more football to play. He was trying to tell me not to be discouraged if I didn’t have a great start in something…there is plenty of life to live. It’s amazing the lessons one can learn from simply watching a game.

Staff Writer; Christian Starr

May connect with this sister over at Facebook; https://www.facebook.com/christian.pierre.9809 and also Twitter; http://twitter.com/MrzZeta.