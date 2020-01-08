You are here: Home News / The Impossible Position: How Can One Support Donald Trump?

The Impossible Position: How Can One Support Donald Trump?

(ThyBlackMan.com) As a child, I was convinced that my uncle Leon Van Buren was the wisest and most powerful man alive. Increased understanding of the important things of life such as the ability to claim calm and peace in a chaotic world further convinced me of my initial conclusions.

As one would expect, Uncle Leon was integral to my life from the moment that I arrived. In time, it became apparent to me that above all others, there was a quiet strength that undergirded his movements, his presence, and his thoughts. In time, I developed a desire to be like my Uncle Leon.

Although my Uncle was a prodigious Jazz musician, a genre of music that I am currently engrossed in, it was not his talent that birthed my deep admiration nor was it his obvious commitment to his family that produced the yearning to replicate him. That desire flowed from a difficult to identify the intangible metaphysical quality that cannot be seen, touched, smelled, or heard; it is nonetheless real.

The alluded to quality is most visibly shown via his ability to enter a room and change its atmosphere for the better. That is the rarest quality. As a bourgeoning teen, I hoped to develop that ability by the time I reached adulthood. Closely associated with this ability is wisdom that pours forth like a faucet turned on full blast.

Of the many things that I learned by sitting at the foot of my uncle was “the meaning of life.” According to my uncle Leon,

We are sent to Earth to learn certain things that a higher power desires that we learn. One of the most important of these is the need to help each other.

This teaching has served as a North Star in regards to my grand philosophy of the meaning of Life. It is this teaching that beckons me to acknowledge all (friend and stranger) that I encounter and unceasingly provide charitable contributions that some Christians would term “alms to the poor.”

I am certain my belief that humans are here to help each other births my bewilderment regarding Trump supporters who claim that they are operating out of the spirit of Jesus Christ. Let me take a moment to state that I have no problem with Conservative politics; in fact, I often find myself touting the need for a steep increase in “socially responsible individualism” among my community. My problem is with Donald Trump supporters who appear to be determined to create unconscionable incivility that contradicts every tenet of the Christianity that they claim enslaves them.

During a recent exchange with a person that I have some semblance of respect for, I listened as he railed against concepts such as “progressivism” and “communism” that he was unable to define in an impassioned argument aimed at bolstering the need to Make America Great Again. Previous debate convinced me that this middle-aged Black man was seeking for seemingly the millionth time to convince me to abandon my position as what can be best termed a political agnostic.

The argument reiterated this gentleman’s fervent desire to heal this world via the application of “the balm from Gilead.” According to him, there is no other possible solution for a nation that has lost its soul. One is hard-pressed to argue against the assertion that these are troubling times for America and her citizenry.

I long ago concluded that Donald Trump supporters do not possess the ability to see the irony that they have basted themselves within. I am sure that I am not alone in believing that Trump supporters have no legitimate claim to any facet of morality. Their support of Donald Trump is overwhelming evidence of a faulty moral compass guiding their decisions.

At its best, Trump supporters speaking about morality, decency, and fairness is a foolhardy proposition. Access to such self-righteousness was forfeited the moment that support was given to a man that they would not even consider “good company.” There is simply no way that one can support Trump on moral grounds and not forfeit a significant portion of their soul. I am sure that my God who sits on high and looks low disapproves of much that occurs within this nation, however, I am certain that Trump supporters’ refusal to comprehend that we are principally sent to this world to heal each other is en inexcusable offense.

At least that is what my Uncle Leon taught me. And as I told you he is the wisest man alive.

