Particle for Men Review: Why Do So Many Men Fall In Love with It?

(ThyBlackMan.com) Past generations of men would have looked at you as though you stepped off a spaceship if you told them they needed a skincare routine. Skincare was often left for the ladies, as men believed it unnecessary and time-consuming.

Modern men, however, realize that skincare is for everyone and that the benefits go far beyond a façade of beauty. One of the greatest problems faced by men is the one of not knowing. Since previous generations had no skincare routines, there is nobody to learn from or imitate. Modern men are faced with being the pioneers of this new system, and it is proving to be tricky.

An internet search can present you with hundreds of results of different systems and routines. Some include product listings, others don’t. Some product listings tell you what they do and how to use the products, others assume you know. While some men attempt to learn from the women in their lives, it is clear that men’s skin is very different from women’s skin.

Men’s skin has larger pores, is rougher, thicker, oilier, and hairier than women’s skin, and requires different treatments and products. While there can be long lists of products and pages of explanations, Particle provides a simple solution.

The 6-in-1 advantage

One of the biggest issues with beginning a skincare routine is the overwhelming number of products out there. Each product has a specific function, and each specific function needs to occur at a particular time of day. Particle cream is a 6-in-1 solution to this nightmarish problem.

One cream helps reduce wrinkles, alleviates eye bags, helps remove dark spots, soothes the skin after shaving, moisturizes the skin, and nourishes the skin with minerals. This 6-in-1 capability was only made possible by the biochemists that designed and created the product.

They conducted hundreds of tests and spent thousands of hours ensuring each nutrient added to the cream was suited to its purpose and to men’s skin. After all of that effort, they arrived at Particle cream.

Natural ingredients

A product is only as good as its ingredients. Particle was formulated specifically for men. While all human skin contains the same cells, it is important to remember that these cells appear differently in men than in women. Men grow hair from their faces that most women don’t. Men also have larger pores and oilier skin.

Thus, it is important that the ingredients in a facial product can cater to the very specific needs of every man. There are many ingredients focused on moisturizing, such as Jojoba oil, vitamin E, Allantoin, and lactic acid. Even men’s oilier skin needs a moisturizer.

The advantage of Particle is that it leaves no residue on the skin and also does not clog pores, which is something most other moisturizers do. Rather, the skin is left feeling smooth and refreshed.

Usage

Using skin care products can be tedious and time-consuming. Particle is not like other products, though. Applying Particle is a three-step process. Firstly, cleanse your face thoroughly. This opens pores and ensures the oils of the day or night are washed away, providing a clean canvas to work with.

Next, squirt a dime-sized portion of Particle onto your fingers. This ensures you don’t overuse the product, saving you money and leaving your skin feeling light. Finally, make sure to massage the cream all over your face. Provide even spread and total coverage to make sure you are able to receive the full benefit. It is important to use the product in the morning and at night.

The morning application ensures protection throughout the day’s activities, including protection from sun exposure and other harmful activities. At night, the body goes into repair mode. All the cells repaired and replenish. Your skin is no different. Applying Particle at night can aid this process and allow you to wake up feeling fresh and ready for the day.

Value for money

Many skincare products seem to run out very quickly, leaving you feeling like you’ve wasted hard-earned money. Using Particle once a day, you can be sure to have one bottle last you about three months. Add to this that Particle is suitable for all skin types, the free shipping within the USA, and a 30-day money-back guarantee, you’re sure to be buying quality. It is also easy to protect your skin with Particle.

Suggestions say that you shouldn’t use it to replace sunscreen, despite some of the ingredients offering sun protection. Instead, washing your face, applying Particle, and then applying sunscreen is the best recommendation. You get protected from the sun while having your skin protected from the oiliness of the sunscreen.

Word of advice

It is very difficult for men to get good skin care advice and/or products.

For example, too many products are loaded with too much propylene glycol and Alcohol which can actually have detrimental effects on your skin and cause Collagen to break down.

With this in mind, Particle picked great ingredients to blend in their formula and, they also offer a large array of advice in their blog – including beard care, blackhead removal, reducing and preventing wrinkles, and much more. The struggle here arises because the men you would go to for advice probably never had a skincare routine.

Staff Writer; Craig Hall