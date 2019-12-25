Five Things to Leave in 2019.

(ThyBlackMan.com) The new year is right around the corner. Many are looking forward to a new year, and decade, to put their life on a better path. While we are focused on getting out of 2019 with everything, we can…there are some things we should leave behind. This was a challenging year for a lot of people. Some of us are looking for love, other seek stable careers, there are those trying to get their family in order, while others are in a serious battle with health to simple keep breathing. Some people saw both the sunshine and storm. There was the loss of life as a new life entered the world, and some of us made new friends while traitors were revealed. Maybe you were blessed to get a new job or promotion, but you are still working to get out the financial hole. Some of us have had everything we could think of threatened including the roof over our head. While we are running to 2020 below are five things you might want to leave in 2019.

1. The one-sided friendships. No one has time for a leech. We all go through seasons where we need someone to depend on, but we must also be willing to offer that support just as quickly as we asked for it. Those people that are so self-absorbed that they can see you drowning and never acknowledge it while making every moment about them should be left in 2019.

2. Willful ignorance has to place in the discussion of progress. Too many of us have access to information to not know about the basics of a topic that is important to us. We’ve got to take the time to research financial literacy, politics, laws, education, any topic we need so that we can help ourselves, our kids, and our community. Too often we are speaking out of feeling and emotions and facts and non-existent. This should stay in 2019.

3. Drama is a serious hinderance. We are adults, and everyone doesn’t need to know our business. For some people we are simply entertainment and no they aren’t praying for us. Yes, you can do what you want but the need to handle situations in a petty manner, and constantly being wrapped up in some degree of mess hinders progress. The energy we spend entertaining drama and foolishness could be used to build…let’s leave this in 2019.

4. In house fighting can stay in 2019. No, I will never discuss community violence, or community destructive behavior when we have to deal with our treatment in this country because that is apples and oranges. However, it needs to be discussed in house amongst our people. How can we grow if we constantly tear each other down, and a its all about me mentality, and put each other in a casket? This needs to stay in 2019.

5. Any form of self-hate you find yourself dealing with its time to heal. There is so much you could be doing to increase your standing and add joy to your life. Love you with everything you’ve got and leave the self-abuse in 2019.

Walk into this new year, and decade, with your strength, all the lessons you’ve learned, and the people you love. Leave behind anything that will hinder your forward progress. You don’t have time to deal with negativity in this new year that stems from 2019. Give yourself a chance to start the next decade off right.

Staff Writer; Christian Starr

May connect with this sister over at Facebook; https://www.facebook.com/christian.pierre.9809 and also Twitter; http://twitter.com/MrzZeta.