Why The Recent Pageant Success Of Black Women Could Be A Double-Edged Sword For Young Black Girls.

(ThyBlackMan.com) I understand the current hoopla surrounding the historic achievements of women of African descent in the “beauty pageant” world. Just in case you missed it, it has been an unprecedented year as the alluded to women have captured the following crowns.

Kaliegh Garris (Miss Teen USA)

Nia Franklin (Miss America)

Cheslie Kryst (Miss USA)

Zoaibini Tunzi (Miss Universe)

Toni-Ann Singh (Miss World)

I salute these women for the years of hard work they put into honing their acumen, it was certainly time well spent as it led to a crowning achievement. I feel that this moment calls for me to issue a phrase that includes the words “Black girls rock” or something out of that vein.

Yet, my psyche is disturbed.

The source of my disturbance is the realization that my people have once again allowed a historic enemy to dictate their self worth and serve as a measure of “how far we have come” and “how far we have to go.”

I am sure that in the wake of this “historic achievement” little Black girls around the world have been told some variation of the following.

“You can be anything in the world.”

“The sky is the limit for your potential.”

“If you work hard enough, that could be you on that stage one day.”

Although such statements are self-esteem builders for young Black girls, a process that I wholeheartedly support, there is an unfortunate sub-discourse that informs young Black girls around the glove that “this is a White world” and true success is measured by their ability to garner accolades from those who have historically shown no genuine interest in appreciating either the presence or God-given talents.

This is a significant conundrum facing persons of African descent. On the one hand, Blacks have historically been forced to sit on the sidelines and watch as Whites paraded their cultural achievements as if they were the only signs of beauty, culture, music, and fashion. Ironically, there is not a single persons of African descent who failed to realize that the cultural standards being boastfully promoted by Whites “could not hold a candle” to what was occurring within their community.

Although not covered by the white press, Blacks were convinced of their superiority in regards to dancing, music, culinary skills, fashion, and the beauty of Black women was unrivaled. Unfortunately for Black America, what they considered indisputable facts did little to erode feelings of disrespect from a larger White society, a populace that refused to concede even the smallest element of Black superiority. This “white out” seemingly birthed an unquenchable desire within Black America to enter that hostile society and force its inhabitants to acknowledge not just our equality, but dare I say, our cultural superiority.

Unbeknownst to Whites, Black parents have always prepared their children to go to war with what they considered a hostile White society in arenas ranging from athletics to academics. Black parents provided their children with a refrain that “you are going to have to work twice as hard to get half as far” and that “failure was not an option.” These were the marching orders that Black children received at the beginning of any foray into enemy territory.

If provided the opportunity, I am sure that many of my ancestors would have made Malcolm X’s incisive query of “Who is he (meaning the White man) to be equal to” the foundation from which they advised the generations that followed them. In hindsight it is obvious that efforts to wrest trophies, crowns, and accolades from a resistant White community has done nothing in regards to the continuing fight to uplift Blacks.

Although much can be made regarding this historic moment for Black women, those arguments will never include a reasonable assertion that the pageants mentioned above are now controlled by Blacks or serve the interests of subsequent generations of Black girls who are at this very moment being taught to consider success on those stages to be a valid measure of their worth. As with most things surrounding Black life, even this “achievement” brings forth warning alarms as it was provided by those who have historically resisted anything positive for Black America or persons of African descent around the globe. And as we all know, that which has been given can be taken at a moments notice.

Staff Writer; Dr. James Thomas Jones III

Official website; http://www.ManhoodRaceCulture.com

One may also connect with this brother via Twitter; DrJamestJones.