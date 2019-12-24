You are here: Home News / This Holiday Season be Mindful of Your Children.

This Holiday Season be Mindful of Your Children.

(ThyBlackMan.com) The holiday season is a wonderful time of the year for children. They tend to have a beautiful excitement when they see holiday lights and cheer. Children can be seen in the store talking at random about what they want for Christmas, and the different items that catch their attention. When a parent is in the store trying to remember fifty million things at one time, they could fall into the routine of assuming their children are with them, or they could give their kids permission to go to the electronics, or toy, department on their own.

Parents may allow this because they frequent said store on a regular basis and know many of the employees; the child may also be deemed old enough to go to said departments in the store alone. These are practices that might have felt safe in the past, but now it could mean experiencing the terror of your child being kidnapped. This is not one of those situations where you should read about it while thinking it can’t happen to you.

Every day you can log into social media, or turn on the news, and you will hear about a child that is missing. It is understood that robbery is high this time of year, but people are literally disappearing off the street. It is important, when out shopping or in parking lots, to be aware of your child’s proximity to you. It may sound a bit over the top, but you need to be able to reach out ad touch them. Depending of the area it may not be wise for you to be at one end of an isle looking at products while your child is on the other end of said isle. They need to be next to you. Usually this applies to small children, but age in not a factor in kidnapping. It would be unwise to allow you child to be in another part of the store away from you. It may seem boring to the child, but they need to stay with you at all times.

Yes, you are trying to focus on what you are doing yet you must pay attention to your children. Your phone call or social media is not worth losing your baby. When you are out, especially with children you will need to have your head on a swivel. You don’t want to allow a situation whereby you were focused on social media while in the store and look up to not know where you child has wondered of to. I get that this can be considered a hassle, but they wellbeing of our children is more important than anything. Those that kidnap and steal tend to look for the easiest targets.

They are looking for people that are very distracted and those that seem to be in such a hurry that they are not paying attention to their surroundings. Make it your business to look around in a manner that lets people know you see them and are alert at all times. The holidays are supposed to be a joyful time together with family. You don’t want this season to become a nightmare because a moment of distraction, or space between you and your child resulted in abduction.

Staff Writer; Christian Starr

