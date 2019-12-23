You are here: Home Health / LGBTQ Eugenics Population Control.

LGBTQ Eugenics Population Control.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Some of you are going to disagree with this article based on the title, without ever understanding the real issues implanted in our society to plague our communities all the way to extermination. Others of you simply don’t care because you do not see the big picture. And yet others of you cannot comprehend nor grasp the idea that a portion of the population is being artificially targeted and pushed towards LGBTQ worldwide for a dark and sinister purpose – with results that prove what I just stated. Eugenic extinction for population control.

OPERATIONS NEITHER TRANSFORM NOR TRANSITION YOUR GENDER

Many of you will be offended at the facts, but that does not make the facts a lie. Many of you actually believe that your thoughts and decisions are completely your own. You don’t understand how those thoughts, so-called “preferences” and actions are being manipulated. You have no knowledge of behavioral modification, mind control, brainwashing nor indoctrination. But fortunately there are those of you who still have morals, spiritual values and your own mind. You already know and you see.

LGBTN – LET’S GET BACK TO NORMAL

What is Eugenics? Eugenics is “the science of improving a human population by controlled breeding to increase the occurrence of desirable heritable characteristics. Developed largely by Francis Galton as a method of improving the human race, it fell into disfavor only after the perversion of its doctrines by the Nazis”. It is the restriction of reproduction and the selection of who should or should not be allowed to reproduce. It is the strategic, elective reduction of a population.

Margaret Sanger, founder of Planned Parenthood, practiced and promoted Eugenics against African-Americans. She used the “black” church, the selfishness in irresponsible women and carefully scripted promotional advertising to get the African-American community to participate in its own population control and reduction. She camouflaged her agenda and intent, all wrapped in the selfishness and fear of pregnant African-American women.

Today the so-called “reproductive rights” of selfish, irresponsible women are the cause of death for millions of unborn African-American children at a higher number and rate than any other group in America. Wake up people! An unborn child is an unborn child. And it is sad that our society has to even debate over a living being with arms, legs, a brain and a beating heart as to if it is a human being or not.

Hitler practiced Eugenics against the Jews. Bill Gates and Oprah know all about Eugenics. Most of you won’t believe this at all but there is a ton of proof, if you just do a little research. False narratives and propaganda easily tends to shape beliefs, manipulate behaviors and get people to ignore the facts. And now the latest efforts to reduce the population by stopping reproduction have become the promotion and acceptance of LGBTQ behavior, even to young children.

PUPPET-MASTERS WHO PROMOTE LGBTQ CARE NOTHING ABOUT LGBTQ PEOPLE!.

Puppet-masters consider LGBTQ people as the “undesirables” of society. Therefore the idea is the more of them there are, the fewer of them can produce people like themselves. And biologically that is true, like it or not.

It is not a coincidence that the suicide rates of LGBTQ people are higher than those of heterosexuals – and not solely because of bullying. It is not a coincidence that two men or two women cannot biologically reproduce – even though Frankenstein-type experiments are tampering with that too. LGBTQ people often struggle with hidden depression. They also fight to make others accept their lifestyles and choices because many LGBTQ people actually ironically are unhappy, not even accepting themselves.

FRANKENSTEIN-LIKE SWAPPING OUT OF PARTS DOES NOT CHANGE GENDER

Many LGBTQ people think their choices are their own. If you think sociological mass-scale behavioral modification is not real, ask an honest Sociologist or Psychologist. If you think mind control is not real, go to the United States government patent and trademark office website (http://www.uspto.gov) and do a search for yourself on “mind control devices”. Thoughts can be implanted and behavior can be controlled. Both are done every day in more areas that we can count.

NO GROUP SHOULD HAVE RIGHTS BASED ON WHO THEY CHOOSE TO SLEEP WITH

Then there are the foods and food additives that reduce and neutralize testosterone in males. Do the research for yourself but this will get you started (https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/foods-that-lower-testosterone). Many of you are still not convinced and/or don’t want to face the truth so you won’t do the research for yourself. Therefore I would also share thee link below with YOU. And if you think all this is coincidence, you simply choose to stay asleep in the bed and closet of denial. Very often it is not just the food itself, but how it is processed and/or what chemicals are added to it. See link. https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/325186.php#bread-pastries-and-desserts

Artificially and deliberately orchestrating conditions where there are less fathers in the home contributes to deviations from normal behavior among males. And the evidence to prove this is overwhelming. Sociologically, psychologically and economically, such is also a contributor to young males growing up without role models.

Skinny jeans flooding into department stores as a trend tend to be worn by homosexual males, as a another example. And for those straight males who wear skinny jeans, they have no idea they are unintentionally sending signals to the LGBTQ community. Just as straight women who hang out with their LGBTQ friends are sending signals of possibilities. Behavior is being manipulated. And nonverbal communication, intentionally or unintentionally, is a huge factor. Just like sagging and all those “down-low” boys who do it, regardless of its origin.

It is unnatural to be LGBTQ because nature by and large is not like that. It is abnormal to be LGBTQ because such behavior is not the norm in this world – even though some are trying to make it the norm. LGBTQ is still a small part of the population. LGBTQ is biologically counterproductive and thus lends towards self-extinction. LGBTQ is morally wrong because it confuses children to engage in perverted, abnormal, unnatural and sexually deviant behavior.

LGBTQ IDEOLOGY, PRACTICE AND ACCEPTANCE REDUCES THE POPULATION

LGBTQ behavior is a CHOICE of who to sleep with, not a trait humans are born with. You did not crawl across the floor, lay in a crib or sit in a highchair thinking about which gender you want nor which gender you are – not one of you. And even with those who have hormone imbalances, the medical industry would agree something is not normal, not as it should be. If you are missing something, you are MISSING SOMETHING that you should have.

Those of you who are LGBTQ are being used and manipulated for a dark agenda. An agenda put in place by those who care nothing about you, your rights nor who you love. You are puppets in a sick play of Eugenic extermination and you are participating in extermination and extinction. You think the LGBTQ thoughts and behaviors are all your own but that is not true either. Many of you were taken advantage of by LGBTQ predators when you were curious or vulnerable. Others of you were sexually molested. Others of you never had role models to show you what you should be and how. And yet others of you are simply in rebellion against society because you were taken advantage of by the opposite sex.

Finally, many of you are following the crowd, looking for an identity because you don’t have one. You want to fit in instead of thinking for yourself and being your own person. Be honest with yourself and start today! So you can be offended by this article or insult me, but neither will help you face yourself in the mirror. Maybe you are bold enough in your 20, 30 or 40 little years on Earth to say that evolution and creation made a mistake with you, but I am neither that bold nor that arrogant. LGBTN!

Staff Writer; Trevo Craw