Women Should Not Be Believed.

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(ThyBlackMan.com) Women who make charges of rape should not be believed. They should be given an opportunity to present their facts to law enforcement and if warranted, be able to have the evidence judged by a jury of their peers.

Women lie. Let me repeat, women lie like every other human. You do not believe me?

Ask the Duke LaCrosse players from 2006.

Crystal Mangum, a former stripper and convicted murderer, accused three former Duke University lacrosse players — Reade Seligmann, Collin Finnerty, and David Evans — of raping her at a party. The Duke students were exonerated, but where do they go to get their reputations back?

Radical liberal Democrat, Mike Nifong was disbarred after serving as the Durham County District Attorney in North Carolina. He was removed from his position, disbarred, and briefly jailed following court findings concerning his conduct in the Duke lacrosse rape hoax. Among other wrongdoings, he was found to have conspired with the DNA lab director to withhold exculpatory DNA evidence that would have exonerated the defendants

As Democrats are wont to do, he used the racial dynamics of the case to win reelection as District Attorney before he was removed from office. The stripper was Black and the lacrosse players where white.

Ask current Supreme Court Justice, Brett Kavanaugh. During his Supreme Court confirmation hearings, Kavanaugh faced allegations of sexual misconduct from Christine Blasey Ford. After an extensive investigation, no corroborating evidence was found, and Kavanaugh was confirmed.

She was also found to be lying. Again, where does Kavanaugh go to get his reputation back?

Ask current Supreme Court Justice, Clarence Thomas. I was personally involved in helping him win senate confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court in 1991. My connection to this case was multifaceted.

I am from St. Louis and my then long-time senator, John Danforth was Thomas’ sponsor for the Supreme Court nomination made by former President George H.W. Bush, whom I worked for.

Thomas’ nomination came as a result of the retirement of the first Black Supreme Court Justice, Thurgood Marshall.

I had known Sen. Danforth since my high school days at Soldan High School.

Thomas was accused by radical liberal activist Anita Hill of sexual harassment, without evidence. I had known Anita Hill since our days at Oral Roberts University. Suffice it to say that she would have never won the “Miss Virtuous Award” on campus!

The way the Democrats handled and mishandled the myriad allegations surrounding former Maine U.S. Senate candidate is simply a continuation of the radical liberal playbook when it comes to women and alleged sexual misconduct.

What do all of Graham Platner’s accusers have in common? They all lied!! None of them have produced any evidence of rape or assault.

It is a binary choice. Either you have evidence or you do not!!!

An accusation is not evidence. None of these women filed police reports, so therefore there was no rape!

Republicans and conservatives should tread lightly on this faux righteous indignation about this Platner situation.

Women DO NOT have a right to be believed.

If I am hanging out with my boys in my mancave discussing Platner, he is guilty as hell; but in the court of law it is not what you know, it is what you can prove!!!

Women do not have a right to be believed. They have a right to be judged by a jury of their peers. Nothing more. Nothing less.

This is not the nineteen fifties where women were routinely ignored and told to sit down and shut up. The balance of justice has shifted from ignoring women to every woman should be believed. We must get back to the rule of law, not the rule of feelings.

Platner should not have been forced to remove his name from the ballot last week. There is no evidence of wrongdoing by him towards these opportunistic woman who were seeking their proverbial fifteen minutes of fame.

Another fascinating angle to the Platner story is how Democrat organization refused to ask these opportunistic women any probing questions. Democrat organizations like CNN, MS NOW, NPR, Politico, The New York Times, 60 Minutes, etc., never explored why these women came forward after years of keeping quiet.

Accuser Jenny Racicot stated, “One of the reasons I didn’t come forward sooner was, the huge moral conflict that I had between supporting his politics, but not supporting him as a person…I just want the truth out there. I just want people to have a whole scope of who he is as a person.”

So, let I get this straight, if Platner had decided to remain a private citizen and not seek public office, she would have taken her made-up story to her grave?

Accuser Lyndsey Fifield stated that part of why she kept quiet is because she agrees with Platner’s politics.

Her own words. You cannot make this up!!!

I have a thousand dollars to anyone who can offer up one shred of evidence provided by any of Platner accusers that is admissible in a court of law.

To all the women out there who are going to send me all sorts of unhinged emotional rants in disagreement to this column; please sit down and shut up.

If something bad happens to you and you do not file a police report, then it never happened. So, do not wait for your fifteen minutes of fame opportunity and expect an outpouring of support from the public because it is not going to happen.

Stop letting the radical liberal Democrat Party and their media sycophants continue to use you for their political gain.

If you do not report your allegation to law enforcement in real time, please do not report them in the court of public opinion and expect to find a sympathetic ear.

You women should never be believed, but rather you should be given an opportunity to submit your evidence and let the legal process sort out your allegations.

You women claim you want fairness and equality. Now you have it.

Staff Writer; Raynard Jackson

This talented brother is a Pulitzer Award nominated columnist and founder and chairman of Black Americans for a Better Future (BAFBF), a federally registered 527 Super PAC established to get more Blacks involved in the Republican Party. BAFBF focuses on the Black entrepreneur. For more information about BAFBF, visit www.bafbf.org. You can follow Raynard on Twitter; RealRaynardJ; on Gettr: RaynardJackson.

Can also drop him an email at; RaynardJ@ThyBlackMan.com.