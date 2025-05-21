Weaponizing the Law: Trump Targets Critics While Breaking Rules Himself.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) I’ve come to wonder: Is it a requirement—or even a basic expectation—for someone running for public office in the United States to know what the laws of that position actually require? Ever since the orange man (Donald Trump) began operating our government with seemingly no knowledge of the laws—or worse, no interest in following them—those working for the Would-Be King have served him, not the people, allowing him to disobey with impunity.

Now, Trump’s wasting taxpayer dollars investigating former FBI Director James Comey over an Instagram post with the numbers 8647. Yes, an Instagram post. He’s throwing resources at trying to prove criminal intent based on that? Meanwhile, he’s calling Comey a “dirty cop,” while Comey once accurately compared the orange man to a mafia boss. You decide which label fits which man better. Frankly, if the orange man were a cop, both terms might apply. The way he governs, it wouldn’t be a stretch. Sadly, I believe the wrong person is being interviewed by the Secret Service.

His latest tax bill failed in the Budget Committee. No worries—the Committee says they’ll try again on Sunday. That gives the orange man just enough time to return from his latest mischief-making trip in the Middle East. Then he’ll do what he does best: twist arms and bully his GOP dissenters. It seems some of those GOP hardliners are waking up to the fact that everything he’s pushing on the budget isn’t working. Or maybe—just maybe—they realize an election is coming, and their constituents won’t support budget cuts that hurt them.

Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana claims the objective is to extend tax cuts. Beyond that, I doubt many people can understand what he’s saying. I’m from Louisiana, and I still can’t figure out how he got elected to such an important position. A lot of what he says makes no sense. I often wonder if using his teeth might help us understand him better!

Meanwhile, the orange man is once again violating court orders and disregarding our laws—this time by trying to deport immigrants under the Alien Enemies Act. What he’s doing has been called a horrific abuse of presidential power. Why would he care? He keeps breaking laws and getting away with it. He thrives on doing the wrong thing. Judges keep letting him slide. And when it comes to human rights, he clearly couldn’t care less. Ask his own family. His niece and nephew have warned us again and again about who he really is. They’ve lived it.

Since the orange man became President, the U.S. credit rating was cut by Moody’s because of rising government debt. What a surprise! These are the same people slashing aid for the poor while increasing spending for the President’s rich friends. They’re shutting down programs that serve struggling families. That’s the DOGE way—serve the orange man, not the people.

He’s also targeting immigrants with alleged gang ties—like those he claims are part of Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua gang—without evidence or due process. In one outrageous case, the administration deported a makeup artist to a violent El Salvadorian mega-prison simply because her tattoos were mistaken for gang symbols. Innocent lives are being upended to serve his hateful, fear-based agenda.

Recently, a judge ruled that the administration must provide hearings to any migrant accused before deportation. The judge even noted that literal Nazis once had more rights to challenge deportation than some immigrants do in the U.S. today. That should shake every American to the core. This is a five-alarm fire we cannot ignore.

Even Bruce Springsteen called the orange man treasonous. Judging by his actions, I’d say the Boss had good reason—and it sure sounds criminal to me.

Written By Dr. E. Faye Williams

Official website; http://www.efayewilliams.com/