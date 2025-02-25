The Same Ol’ Situation: How Democrat Policies Perpetuate Control and Dependence.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) “There are two ways to enslave a person: work them for no pay, or pay them for no work.”

Perhaps you remember a song by the 80s rock band Motley Crue called “Same Ol’ Situation.” Recently, I was reflecting, as this is Black History Month, on the fact that nothing is new under the sun that shines upon the Democrat party. The aforementioned quote truly brought that to mind as it is indicative of the intellectually immoral policy perspective of the Democrats. I know that some are upset that we are no longer being led about by the insidious policy of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI). There are those who, in some delusional state of mind, believe that this was something to benefit the Black community. Also, some leftist Blacks and their white overseers are upset that we are no longer discussing the historically inept assertion called the 1619 Project.

I believe one of the reasons why these leftists come up with this tomfoolery is to hide their history, which is one of slavery, secession, segregation, and socialism. None of these S-words have had any positive benefit on the Black community and America as a whole. The Democrat party has been and continues to be, a party that is focused on the two forms of enslavement—physical and economic. It is a party that embraces a principle of totalitarian control over the lives of the individual, something antithetical to the American experiment of self-governance and individual sovereignty. I mean, who else would reject the ideals of natural rights theory and see it as a threat? And if you really want to laugh, watch the Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, then-Senator Joe Biden, question SCOTUS nominee Clarence Thomas on Natural Rights Theory.

Democrats reacted viscerally to the end of their policy of physical enslavement in America with the creation of the Ku Klux Klan, Jim Crow laws, lynchings, poll taxes, literacy tests, and various other diabolical stances. And so it is today; the Democrats are reacting even more viscerally to the end of their policies of economic enslavement.

Isn’t it just rich that leftists seek to denigrate and disparage others with the monikers that they have always supported? I mean, history tells us who the real racists in America are. History tells us that “Nazi” stood for National Socialist, and even the theories of one Margaret Sanger, founder of Planned Parenthood, were accepted by the maniacal Nazi Doctor Josef Mengele. And as progressive socialists have overtaken the Democrat party, this continued belief in the failed ideology of centralized planning of every aspect of individual life permeates through the halls of our academic institutions, along with support for Islamic jihadism…a like form of totalitarianism.

Recently, during the confirmation hearings of President Trump’s cabinet, I saw the same ol’ faces up there still protesting and getting thrown out of hearings. Nothing new. Democrats have always responded to ideological and philosophical challenges with the same ol’ thing…yelling, screaming, protesting, and calling others names. And that is to be expected when their only goal is advancing the policy of collectivism.

DEI, CRT, and all other machinations of the same were nothing more than cultural Marxism. It was all centered on mandated social engineering. America is a diverse Nation, but Democrats did not see any diversity in thought, perspective, or ideals. As a matter of fact, the leftists sought out every means possible to censor any diverse beliefs and thoughts. Equity was forcible equality of outcomes, which starkly contrasts our belief in equality of opportunity. Inclusion only focused on including those who were aligned with the leftist ideology and their multiple genders, climate change wealth redistribution scheme, and open borders insanity.

Honestly, when you think of the Democrat party, it is the same ol’ situation, the same ol’ ball and chain. Constitutional conservatives and liberty-minded Americans do not want to be weighed down by the ball and chains of the Democrat party. That is truly the message that was sent on November 5, 2024. However, the same ol’ Democrat party has no response, no answer, and an inability to pivot because their philosophy of governance has and always shall be stuck on stupid…and folks, ya just can’t fix stupid.

But, there is one thing we can certainly do: eliminate it from the halls of government and never allow it again to hold power…unless you want the same ol’ stuff.

Written by Allen West

Official website; https://x.com/AllenWest