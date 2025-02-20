End Racism Now: The Fight for Justice, Black Women’s Resilience, and Political Betrayal.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) As I write this article, I would prefer to be writing about the love sign at the Super Bowl in New Orleans a few days ago. That message was preceded by something even more important: END RACISM.

No matter how necessary those words about love are, END RACISM are words yelling louder. Ending racism doesn’t depend upon loving anybody. It would be impossible to show love to racists—when non-racists have done nothing to harm an entire system. They just want to live their lives with the right to enjoy their lives and have a fair chance to do so. Too often those choosing to be racist are people running all systems, holding the purse strings, running the country with an iron fist determined to take away the rights of those who choose to fight for democracy and the freedoms we thought were settled.

Who would have thought the sacrifices of Fannie Lou Hamer, Harriet Tubman, Diane Nash, Sojourner Truth, Rosa Parks, and many more, would be crushed to know that so many are working to crush the freedom they fought for but is being cast aside to please one of the richest men in the world and the other one with 34 criminal convictions! The U. S. Republican side of the House and the Senate are perfectly happy eliminating any progress we’ve made for humanity.

I’m still trying to understand what Sen. Tim Scott from South Carolina; Rep. Byron Donalds from Florida and Rep. Burgess Owens from Utah– are thinking when Social Security for their grandparents and other relatives who already are not fortunate enough to experience the “good life” so many others know because many of them have known nothing but racism and discrimination all their lives. What are they thinking about when their friends could not live without many government programs designed to help them are being slashed and some totally taken away. How do they feel about slashing the already insufficient budgets from Historically Black Colleges and Universities? How do they feel when the team they’re on says their own Black History cannot be taught in public schools—and those who try to teach it will be punished?

I’ve never met Sen. Scott or Rep. Donalds, but I have met Rep. Owens, and I’ve found him to be a very nice brother, but every time there’s a vote in the House, I can’t help but wonder how his name is right there on the same list with Marjorie Taylor Greene!

We, Black women, have always had to be resilient and bounce back quickly from racism, and mistreated from many corners. While I’m sorry about it, I wasn’t surprised to hear about the massive crisis liberal women (They would have described them as Black had they been Black.) are having under Trump. I can’t help but wonder when any women were voting for these MAGA people under the control of Trump and Elon Musk, what did they think they were getting? Did they think they would be exempt from what’s going on? Why are the women depressed?

A doctor revealed this massive crisis with liberal women (didn’t add Black) are having under Donald Trump. We didn’t vote for him—so we can’t be blamed for what they’re going through! The writer said “They’re still coming to grips with Donald Trump being President.”

According to a report from Gage Skidmore, another report says “This is a massive crisis liberal women are having under Donald Trump. They were absolutely devastated.”

We, Black women, are sorry about that, but can’t be blamed.

One doctor said, since Trump took office, his business is booming with his left-wing patients! That’s not us. We have no guilt about our vote! We voted right—as we always do!

Written By Dr. E. Faye Williams

Official website; http://www.efayewilliams.com/