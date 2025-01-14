LiAngelo Ball Signs $13M Def Jam Deal After ‘Tweaker’ Goes Viral.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) It seems the infamous LaVar Ball was right all along about his sons being destined for greatness—although not in the way many anticipated. LiAngelo Ball, the middle Ball brother who once struggled to find his footing in the world of basketball, has officially signed a colossal $13 million deal with Def Jam Recordings and Universal Music Group (UMG). Yes, you read that right—LiAngelo Ball, also known as G3 GELO, is making waves not on the court but in the music industry.

From NBA Dreams to Music Stardom

For years, LiAngelo was regarded as the “forgotten” Ball brother, as his younger sibling LaMelo soared in the NBA and older brother Lonzo became a household name. LiAngelo, meanwhile, bounced around overseas leagues, G-League teams, and training camps, often failing to make lasting impressions on the basketball world. The journey was riddled with setbacks, leaving many questioning whether he could ever step out of his brothers’ shadows.

But life has a funny way of throwing curveballs. LiAngelo found an unexpected calling in music, and it all started with his viral hit “Tweaker.” What began as a playful snippet teased during a livestream with the popular influencer N3on quickly turned into a phenomenon. The song garnered a staggering 7.8 million views on WORLDSTARHIPHOP’s YouTube channel and skyrocketed to over 15 million streams across platforms like Spotify and Apple Music.

LiAngelo’s newfound fame as G3 GELO was met with mixed reactions, but one thing was undeniable—he had captured the attention of the music industry. His 4.2 million monthly listeners helped propel “Tweaker” to sell an impressive 94,000 copies in its first week in the U.S., proving that he wasn’t just a one-hit wonder.

A $13 Million Deal and Full Creative Control

The announcement of LiAngelo’s deal with Def Jam and UMG sent shockwaves through social media and the entertainment industry. According to a representative from Born To Ball Music Group, the contract is worth $13 million, with $8 million fully guaranteed. The cherry on top? LiAngelo has full ownership of his music and label, an unusual and highly coveted arrangement for any artist, let alone a newcomer.

This deal not only secures LiAngelo’s financial future but also places him among the ranks of elite artists signed to one of the most iconic record labels in hip-hop history. Def Jam, home to legends like Jay-Z, Kanye West, and Rihanna, now has LiAngelo Ball in its roster—a move that many didn’t see coming.

The Internet Reacts: Shock, Skepticism, and Hilarious Commentary

As expected, the internet has been buzzing since the news broke. Fans and skeptics alike took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice their opinions. Some couldn’t believe the massive payday for a TikTok sensation. “The man has no talent, I honestly don’t know what the hype is about?!” wrote one incredulous user.

Others questioned the longevity of his music career. “13 million for a TikTok song??” another added. Meanwhile, some couldn’t resist poking fun at his basketball struggles. “I’ve never heard of those teams before,” one fan joked, referencing his failed attempts to make it in the NBA.

However, not everyone was critical. Supporters of LiAngelo praised him for finding success in a new field. “Y’all can hate all you want, but Gelo is living the dream. Secure the bag, my guy!” wrote one fan.

The Meteoric Rise of “Tweaker”

The success of “Tweaker” has been nothing short of extraordinary. What began as a snippet during a casual livestream turned into a cultural moment. The track’s catchy beat, simple yet addictive hook, and playful lyrics struck a chord with audiences worldwide.

WORLDSTARHIPHOP’s decision to feature the song on their platform further amplified its reach, and before long, it became a staple on streaming playlists. The song’s success was bolstered by LiAngelo’s active presence on social media, where he engaged with fans and teased future projects.

The culmination of “Tweaker’s” viral rise was the announcement that LiAngelo would be performing at Rolling Loud California 2025. Set to take the stage on opening day, March 15, G3 GELO is expected to draw a massive crowd, marking his official debut as a performer.

What’s Next for G3 GELO?

Now that the ink is dry on his Def Jam and UMG deal, LiAngelo is wasting no time capitalizing on his momentum. Reports suggest he already has another song in the works, and fans are eagerly awaiting its release. Some insiders have hinted that the track could drop as early as this Friday, though no official confirmation has been made.

In addition to new music, LiAngelo is also exploring branding opportunities, with rumors swirling about potential partnerships with major fashion and lifestyle brands. His transition from basketball to music has not only redefined his career but also opened up a world of possibilities.

LaVar Ball: The Visionary Behind It All

Of course, no conversation about LiAngelo’s success would be complete without mentioning his father, LaVar Ball. Often criticized for his brash personality and outrageous claims, LaVar has long been the biggest cheerleader for his sons. While many doubted his proclamations that all three Ball brothers would make it big, LiAngelo’s latest achievement adds another feather to LaVar’s cap.

In fact, LaVar’s belief in his sons’ potential extends beyond basketball. He has always emphasized their ability to excel in multiple fields, from business to entertainment. With Lonzo thriving in the NBA, LaMelo emerging as a young superstar, and now LiAngelo making waves in music, it seems the Big Baller Brand patriarch was onto something all along.

Fan Reactions: Divided but Engaged

As with any polarizing figure, LiAngelo’s rise in the music industry has sparked heated debates among fans. Some view his success as a testament to hard work and perseverance, while others see it as a fluke.

One fan wrote, “LiAngelo Ball is the blueprint for turning hate into fuel. Everyone said he was a failure, and now look at him!” Another chimed in, “I can’t wait to see him at Rolling Loud. This dude has a stage presence that’s gonna surprise a lot of people.”

Critics, however, remain skeptical. “This just proves how much clout matters these days. It’s not about talent anymore,” one user lamented.

Love him or hate him, there’s no denying that LiAngelo Ball has defied the odds. His journey from an overlooked basketball player to a viral music sensation is a testament to the power of reinvention. With a $13 million deal under his belt, millions of streams, and a Rolling Loud performance on the horizon, G3 GELO is poised to make a lasting impact in the music industry.

As fans eagerly await his next release, one thing is clear: LiAngelo Ball is no longer just Lonzo and LaMelo’s brother—he’s a star in his own right. And if this is just the beginning, we can’t wait to see where his journey takes him next.

Stay tuned, because G3 GELO is just getting started.

Staff Writer; Jamar Jackson

This brother has a deep passion for poetry and music. He can be reached at JJackson@ThyBlackMan.com.