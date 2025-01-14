Cardi B Accuses Offset of Spiteful Christmas Snub Amid Divorce Drama.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) In the latest chapter of their tumultuous relationship, Cardi B has aired grievances about her estranged husband, Offset, accusing him of neglecting their children during the holidays to spite her. The “WAP” rapper took to X Spaces on Tuesday to share her frustrations, sparking heated debates across social media. This explosive live stream not only detailed Cardi’s personal pain but also hinted at deeper issues within their strained marriage.

A Spiteful Christmas Omission

During her live stream, Cardi didn’t mince words as she called out Offset for failing to buy Christmas gifts for their three children, Kulture (6), Wave (3), and their newborn baby girl, born in September.

“You wanna talk about … you haven’t accepted the divorce because you’re not gonna agree on my terms because you just wanna see the kids. You wanna see the kids? You just called your daughter for the first time this year yesterday, your newborn,” Cardi said, visibly emotional.

The Bronx superstar’s accusations didn’t stop there. Cardi revealed her disappointment that Offset allegedly prioritized his other children over their shared family. “You love your kids so much and you didn’t bought them shit for Christmas, but you came to New York to buy your other kids gifts. But you ain’t bought my kids shit on purpose to spite me,” she said.

This statement sent shockwaves through her fanbase, many of whom took to social media to express outrage on Cardi’s behalf. Others were quick to defend Offset, insisting that personal disputes shouldn’t impact their children.

Custody Battle Drama and Divorce Delays

Much of Cardi’s anger seemed rooted in the couple’s ongoing divorce battle. The rapper accused Offset of deliberately delaying proceedings by refusing to agree to her terms. The custody rights for their three children have reportedly been a major point of contention.

Cardi alleged that Offset’s behavior is less about fatherly love and more about control. “A motherfucker want me to go on social media to crash out so I could look crazy. So that they could look like they unbothered. That was always their plan,” Cardi explained during her live stream.

Her fans, known as the Bardi Gang, flooded social media with support. Many questioned Offset’s actions and whether his alleged delay tactics were part of a larger strategy to antagonize Cardi.

A Shocking Allegation: “You and Your Mama Robbed Me”

In a surprising twist, Cardi dropped another bombshell: she accused Offset and his mother, Latabia Woodward, of “robbing” her.

“I ain’t listen after you and your mama robbed me. Yeah, you and your mom robbed me cold, wiped my nose. Told you stop fucking playing with me,” she said, leaving fans in disbelief.

Cardi didn’t elaborate on what she meant by “robbed,” but the statement sparked speculation. Some fans wondered if this was a financial dispute, while others theorized it could be a more metaphorical accusation, pointing to betrayal or emotional manipulation.

Jealousy, Competition, and Betrayal

Cardi B’s live stream also revealed deeper emotional scars from her marriage. In one of the most poignant moments, she reflected on the toll her relationship with Offset has taken on her self-esteem and happiness.

“When they were going through something that artists go through, I couldn’t even enjoy my own wins because I felt like he was going through something,” Cardi confessed. She described how she prayed for Offset’s success before even thinking about herself.

But the breaking point came when she realized that Offset might have been competing with her all along.

“Can you believe that I had the enemy in my bed all along? I wasn’t only competing with these bitches. I was competing with my n***a and I didn’t even fucking know,” she lamented.

Cardi recounted a specific instance where Offset accused her of being competitive when she supported his album release. “Motherfucker said, ‘When you posted my album, you said “I’m next.”’ And I’m like, I wasn’t even trying to be competitive—that didn’t even cross my mind. So that means that a motherfucker was competing with me.”

This revelation struck a chord with fans, many of whom expressed heartbreak over Cardi’s vulnerability. Social media users rallied behind her, applauding her courage to share such personal struggles.

The Bigger Picture: Public Embarrassment and Jealousy

As Cardi’s live stream continued, she delved deeper into her feelings of betrayal and embarrassment. She alleged that Offset’s infidelity and public actions were fueled by jealousy of her success.

“That’s why n***as gotta fuck bitches that are below me, that are beneath me. They gotta embarrass me publicly because they were competing with me, they couldn’t take me,” Cardi said, her voice tinged with pain.

She hinted that Offset’s infidelity wasn’t just about desire but about bringing her down to his level. “Now I see that motherfuckers was jealous of me all along … I never even thought that that would be any type of reason,” Cardi concluded.

Fan Reactions: Social Media Erupts

The internet was ablaze following Cardi’s live stream. Hashtags like #TeamCardi and #OffsetDrama began trending as fans dissected every word of her allegations.

Some fans criticized Offset for allegedly using their children as pawns in their marital disputes. “Kids should never have to suffer because of their parents’ issues,” one user wrote on X.

Others, however, urged Cardi to keep the details of her personal life private. “This is so messy. These kids will grow up and see this. Handle it in court, not online,” another user commented.

What’s Next for Cardi and Offset?

As Cardi continues to navigate her divorce, it’s clear that she’s determined to put her children first. Her live stream highlighted her unwavering commitment to protecting Kulture, Wave, and her newborn daughter from the chaos surrounding their parents’ relationship.

Offset, on the other hand, has yet to publicly respond to Cardi’s allegations. Fans are eagerly awaiting his side of the story, though many are already skeptical of his silence.

This isn’t the first time Cardi and Offset’s relationship has played out in the public eye, and it likely won’t be the last. For now, fans can only hope that the two will find a way to prioritize their children amidst the drama.

Cardi B’s live stream was a raw and emotional account of her struggles with Offset, offering fans an unfiltered glimpse into the challenges of their high-profile relationship. While some have criticized her for airing her grievances publicly, others have commended her bravery and honesty.

As the story continues to unfold, one thing is certain: Cardi B and Offset’s tumultuous journey will remain a hot topic in entertainment news. For now, fans can only wait and see how this next chapter in their saga will play out.

Staff Writer; Jamar Jackson

This brother has a passion for poetry and music. One may contact him at; JJackson@ThyBlackMan.com.