Is Joe Biden’s Mental Acuity a Threat to Democracy? America at a Crossroads.

(ThyBlackMan.com) We have all seen the warning signs, as per President Joe Biden‘s mental acuity. More than a century ago, the captain of the Titanic got warning signs about the conditions of the ocean that night. He ignored them. Will America do the same with Biden? We do so at our own peril, as we all know how the Titanic story ended.

Ironically, Biden’s mental acuity could be the “quintessential threat” to our democracy. A recent CBS poll stated that 72% of Americans feel he is not mentally fit to be president.

But that means nothing to today’s Democrat leaders, who operate according to the get-Trump-at-all-costs principle. And it is that “at all costs” part, an obsession, that also makes Democrats a quintessential threat to our democracy.

Regrettably, Democrats refuse to even consider invoking the 25th Constitutional Amendment to immediately remove Biden as president. Republicans should not give the Democrats a pass on this matter, nor should a fair and objective media. It is especially important to the nation. We must know definitively if Biden should go now for the good of America.

Biden failed to show cognitive fitness during his debate with former President Donald Trump for millions to see, but he also failed to show strong mental acuity in nearly every subsequent opportunity to correct the course. At times he needed to get the questions before the interview.

Reading 10-15 minutes from a teleprompter once or twice a week does not cut it. During an ABC interview, Biden could not recall if he had viewed his debate performance.

The Democrats are willing to risk the well-being of America by leaving a clearly mentally impaired person in the White House for six more months. This is a true example of a nation treading in dangerous waters.

We need to see further proof of Biden’s cognitive condition. Biden, however, has repeatedly refused to be examined for these health concerns.

We need to see the video deposition that Attorney General Merrick Garland is currently withholding. The video was the primary reason Biden was not indicted for mishandling classified documents as president.

We have seen this “movie” before. Half a century ago, the Supreme Court forced President Richard Nixon to reveal his audio tapes, which led to his immediate departure from office. In a similar fashion, Garland seems willing to be in contempt of Congress while withholding potential evidence of Biden’s cognitive decline. Biden gets away with it; Nixon did not.

Just think, if Biden was deemed incapable of being indicted because of his mental acuity and age, why should we trust him to be our president? Show us the video of his deposition. Instead, Democrats prefer to cover up the truth while leaving America in a precarious position.

If the American people are allowed to see the deposition and they conclude Biden is mentally impaired, all those individuals, starting with Vice President Kamala Harris, should be condemned for lying to the American people. All those complicit would no longer have any credibility. They are simply not trustworthy. The video tapes are a “smoking gun.”

Just weeks ago, Democrat leaders like Harris said, “Biden was sharper than ever.” Others added, “He had a bad night (per the debate)” – in a valiant attempt to hoodwink America.

Let us remember, once upon a time, Democrats were fighting for Biden to remain as their presidential candidate. Now, they are praising Biden for leaving the race.

After such schizophrenic behavior, Democrats say Republicans are a “threat to our democracy?” Really?

Biden refused to tell us why he is stepping down other than to say that he is “passing the torch.” We are not stupid. Mr. President, give us an answer. We deserve one. Once again, Democrats are being deceptive, defiant, and delusional. But they still expect you to vote for them in November.

Democrats have the complete power to remove Biden immediately via the 25th Constitutional Amendment. They do not need a single Republican vote. Not wanting to do this says the Democrats do not “really” want Harris as president, even if just to finish out Biden’s term (until January 2025). Maybe some Democrats actually think Biden is not mentally impaired. Or they believe a cognitively impaired Biden is better than Harris.

Granted, most Republicans and Independents share that apprehension about Harris’s abilities. But most Americans believe Biden is mentally challenged.

Biden and the Democrat leaders believe they have cleverly changed the subject. All attention is now on Harris, their anointed presumptive candidate for president. Biden can now go back to staying away from the media and from having any true contact with people that is not heavily staged, possibly attempting to hide his mental decline. And Democrat leaders feel they can avoid the Biden health issue.

The only reason Democrat leaders decided to force Biden out by stopping his fundraising was that his failures and decline would have jeopardized previously safe House and Senate seats. Once again, Democrats do not think about Americans but only about their own political careers.

The November elections should take a backseat. The integrity of the Democrat Party is on the ballot right now.

Nixon once said, “The American people need to know if their president is a crook.” Well, in this case the American people need to know if their president and the Democrat Party are hoodwinking their fellow Americans.

The truth and nothing but the truth is needed.

If it is concluded that Biden is not mentally fit to be president, Joe must go now.

Written by Gary Franks

Official website; https://Twitter.com/garyfranks