Who Are the Old Black Rock and Roll Artists?

Chuck Berry (1926-2017)

Chuck Berry is often referred to as the “Father of Rock and Roll.” With his signature guitar riffs and energetic performance style, Berry crafted classics like “Johnny B. Goode,” “Roll Over Beethoven,” and “Maybellene.” His music not only influenced rock and roll but also shaped the sound of subsequent genres, making him a pivotal figure in the development of popular music.

Little Richard (1932-2020)

Richard Wayne Penniman, known as Little Richard, was another foundational rock and roll artist. With his flamboyant performance style and powerful vocals, he broke cultural barriers and set the stage for the genre’s future. Hits like “Tutti Frutti” and “Long Tall Sally” not only topped the charts but also inspired generations of musicians, from The Beatles to Elton John.

Fats Domino (1928-2017)

Antoine “Fats” Domino Jr. was known for his smooth baritone voice and distinctive piano playing style. Domino helped to popularize rock and roll with songs like “Ain’t That a Shame” and “Blueberry Hill.” His relaxed, laid-back style of rock and roll music brought a unique sound to the genre, influencing many with his rhythmic melodies.

Sister Rosetta Tharpe (1915-1973)

Dubbed the “Godmother of Rock and Roll,” Sister Rosetta Tharpe’s guitar playing and gospel-rooted vocals were highly influential. She was a pioneer in her technique, blending spiritual lyrics with electric guitar solos, setting the template for rock music. Songs like “Strange Things Happening Every Day” showcased her innovative approach that many legendary musicians would emulate.

Bo Diddley (1928-2008)

Born Ellas McDaniel, Bo Diddley was known for his homemade square guitar, dark glasses, and black hat, but it was his music that truly made him stand out. Diddley’s use of the syncopated “Bo Diddley beat” is one of the most recognizable and influential rhythms in rock and roll. His eponymous debut single “Bo Diddley” established his reputation as a musical innovator.

Jimi Hendrix (1942-1970)

Jimi Hendrix was a virtuoso guitarist whose style combined rock, blues, and psychedelia. His performances at Woodstock and the Monterey Pop Festival were historic, and his impact on electric guitar music is unparalleled. Albums like “Are You Experienced” have left a lasting legacy on the rock genre.