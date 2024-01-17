Money / You are here: Home Business / 2024’s Watch List: 5 Biggest MDLs to Keep an Eye Out For.

2024’s Watch List: 5 Biggest MDLs to Keep an Eye Out For.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Multidistrict litigation (MDL) cases are civil court cases that involve numerous plaintiffs suing the same defendant or defendants over similar allegations.

MDLs help improve efficiency and promise swift justice. With so many people affected, MDL outcomes have the potential for a major impact on public health and safety. As the legal landscape continues to evolve, it’s essential to stay informed about the latest law updates in the country.

In this blog, we will explore the five most prominent MDLs to watch out for in 2024, providing you with valuable insights into each case.

#1. Paraquat Parkinson’s Lawsuit

Paraquat dichloride, a common herbicide, used since the 1950s, has found itself at the center of a legal storm due to its alleged association with Parkinson’s disease.

There are currently over 5600 lawsuits filed against Syngenta, the manufacturer of paraquat, alleging that the company failed to adequately warn users of these risks. Out of these lawsuits, 5,051 cases are pending as plaintiffs claim that Syngenta and Chevron (Paraquat’s US distributor), marketed Paraquat as safe despite knowledge of links to Parkinson’s.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is still analyzing the link between Paraquat and Parkinson’s. However, the UK, Europe, and China have already banned its use. With Paraquat MDL underway and billions of dollars potentially on the line, this case will remain in the spotlight in 2024. As the MDL is still in its early stages, there have been no settlement talks, but expect some major updates coming this year.

It is expected that the settlements in the Paraquat MDL may start from $20,000 and go as high as $1 million. Of course, the specificity of your injuries plays a key role in how much compensation you will be awarded.

#2. Tepezza Lawsuit

Imagine relying on a one-of-a-kind drug to treat a rare eye disease, only to be diagnosed with devastating side effects like hearing loss and tinnitus.

Tepezza is a medication used to treat Thyroid Eye Disease (TED). However, patients have reported suddenly losing their hearing and other side effects after using it. With 74 cases consolidated, the Tepezza lawsuit alleges that the drugmaker Horizon Therapeutics failed to warn about risks. Internal company documents allegedly show Horizon knew of the risks, but did not disclose them.

The manufacturers of Tepezza reported that during its clinical studies, only 10 percent of the patients exhibited otologic symptoms. However, according to research published by the Endocrine Society, the number could be as high as 65%. Following this research, Horizon finally added the ‘Hearing Impairment Including Hearing Loss’ warning to its labels in July 2023.

This MDL is still in the early stages, but as discovery continues, expect more revelations in 2024. Resolution may take years, but hearing loss victims demand justice.

#3. Paragard IUD Lawsuit

For many women, intrauterine devices (IUDs) are one of the most convenient and reliable birth control options. However, the Paragard intrauterine device (IUD) has faced scrutiny due to alleged complications like device breakage, migration, and perforation of tissues.

The lawsuit asserts product defects, negligence, and failure to warn about the risks. Paragard, one of the major shareholders in the US IUD market, is defending against over 2490 lawsuits in the Georgia federal court under MDL number 2974.

TorHoerman Law expects the compensation to be around $10,000 to $400,000 depending on the severity of the injuries. Just a reminder that this number isn’t guaranteed but rather an estimation based on previous similar lawsuit settlements.

The first bellwether trials are set to take place in Georgia in October 2024. The litigation’s scope and potential outcomes will continue to demand attention.

#4. Bard PowerPort Lawsuit

Bard PowerPort, a medical device used in various procedures, is under the legal spotlight.

Implanted port catheter systems from C.R. Bard are alleged to have fractured inside patients’ chests, causing serious injuries such as fractures, infections, and blood clots. All the cases are being processed under the Arizona multidistrict litigation (MDL) 3081. The MDL is still in its initial stages and 69 active lawsuits are still pending.

This isn’t the first time Bard is in the spotlight. Bard has been in light for its defective pelvic mesh products in 2014 and 2020 where it settled the lawsuits for a total of $81 million. Bard is also facing over 11,000 federal lawsuits over its polypropylene hernia mesh products. Moreover, Bard has yet to settle over 1,300 federal Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) filter lawsuits which led to the death of at least 39 individuals.

Expect developments in 2024 that influence patient safety and medical technology accountability.

#5. Roundup Cancer Lawsuit

Roundup, a ubiquitous herbicide in agriculture, is facing allegations of causing cancer. Monsanto’s Roundup weed killer contains the chemical glyphosate, which thousands of plaintiffs claim to be the source of their cancer.

Tens of thousands of lawsuits claim Roundup exposure led to non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, leukemia, and other cancers. Though Monsanto’s parent company Bayer maintains Roundup’s safety when used properly, plaintiffs in several trials have secured massive compensation, including punitive damage settlements.

In 2024, plaintiffs will continue targeting evidence of Monsanto’s alleged prior knowledge of cancer risks. Having settled over 100,000 cases for about $11 billion in 2022, 4,177 lawsuits are still pending in the California Roundup MDL. The coming year may prove pivotal in assessing Roundup’s public health impact and Monsanto’s liability.

In conclusion, the biggest MDL cases of 2024 involve alleged corporate misconduct around products affecting public health, from medical devices and drugs to herbicides.

These lawsuits demand accountability for safety failures impacting thousands. Outcomes influencing regulation, plaintiff relief, and future litigation are anticipated this year. For individual safety and legal rights, following these MDLs’ landmark developments will remain important.

Consumers, companies, and regulators alike must stay informed and engaged on these products’ risks, as critical MDL decisions lie ahead.

