Tips to Help You Avoid a Plumbing Emergency in Your Home.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Plumbing emergencies are not only messy, but they can also cause damage that costs a lot of money to fix. Most people do not understand how complex and delicate these systems are, so they do things that cause these types of emergencies. In some cases, however, the emergency might not be your fault, but you still need to call a plumber. You can reduce the risk of these emergencies by following a few simple tips.

Do Not Pour Grease, Oils, and Fats Down the Sink

Many people think pouring oils, fats, and grease down the sink is fine as long as they are liquid. The pipes that carry water away from your sink are usually much colder than whatever you pour down the sink. Because of this, fats, oil, and grease cool down, coagulate, become sticky and clog your pipes. The clog worsens over time as you pour more things down the sink until you have a plumbing emergency. The best way to deal with these oils, fats, and grease is to leave them to cool and solidify and then dispose of them like you would any other waste.

Avoid Hanging Things on Exposed Pipes

Some homes have exposed pipes, typically in the basement, boiler, or laundry rooms. If yours does, avoid hanging anything on them, whether that is clothes, towels, decorative items, or anything else. The extra weight will put a lot of strain on the joints in the pipe and weaken them over time. You might not notice this is happening until the pipe fails when you least expect it and you end up with a flood in your home.

Schedule Regular Checks and Maintenance

One of the best ways to prevent a plumbing disaster is by scheduling regular checks and maintenance. Even if you do not notice any issues with the system, it is still important to call a plumber once or twice a year to take a look. The best times are after summer because most homes use their plumbing systems more at this time, and before winter to ensure the system can handle the colder temperatures.

It is crucial that you hire a licensed and insured plumber to do these checks for you. Such a plumber will have commercial liability insurance that covers the costs of any damages or injuries, as well as a surety bond that covers additional expenses not in the original contract.

Avoid Flushing Wipes Down the Toilet

There are a lot of companies that market their wipes as being flushable. While you could technically flush anything down the toilet, what’s important is what happens when you do. Most flushable wipes are less biodegradable than the marketing makes them seem.

If you flush them, there is a chance they will clog the pipes, leading to a significant emergency later. Instead of flushing wipes down the toilet, dispose of them in the trash.

Plumbing emergencies seem to happen at the most inopportune time, and they require the services of a plumber. It is best to avoid them as much as possible because they can cost you a lot of money, especially if they lead to significant damage to the property.

