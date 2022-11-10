African Americans; “The Untouchables”; Starring Black Women.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) One of the definitions of untouchable is: beyond criticism, control, or suspicion.

As Black Women we have a tendency to think that we are beyond criticism, and when we are justifiably criticized we scream that we are being attacked, but have no problem verbally attacking Black Men, and because the Black Woman is so rebellious and out of control, it makes it difficult and almost impossible to control her(us). Black Men have a right to be suspicious of us at times. How many of us use our wombs for manipulation? How many of us have mastered how to manipulate men by graduating Magna cum laude, from the courses taught to us by our Mothers?

Two fallacies that we are guilty of as women that contribute to the “untouchable mentality” are:

“Special Pleading” and “The Sacred Cow”

Special pleading is a form of spurious argumentation where a position in a dispute introduces favorable details or excludes unfavorable details by alleging a need to apply additional considerations without proper criticism of these considerations themselves. Essentially, this involves someone attempting to cite something as an exemption to a generally accepted rule, principle, etc. without justifying the exemption.

In other words, everything we say is applicable to Black Men, and we have just cause, but they don’t and nothing they say is applicable and valid in regards to us.

Not only are we guilty of this fallacy we also normally combine it with our favorite conjunction; “but” or inclusive language such as “we and both”.

Here are a couple of commonly used examples when the Black Woman is in the hot seat:

As Black Women we will say how we have been effected by slavery and it will be justified. A Black Man says it, and it is an excuse.

As Black Women we will be VERY vocal about our pain, and again it’s justified. When Black Men do so, they are whining or are punks.

When it is pointed out that the Black Woman needs to get herself together, it quickly becomes WE need to work together.

Even if there is a SLIGHT acknowledgement it is quickly overshadowed by the use of a conjunction.

Yes Black Women should be accountable BUT so should Black Men.

While the above is true, it is normally being said as a deflection tactic.

This is the definition of the “Sacred Cow”:

A person, institution, custom, etc, unreasonably held to be beyond criticism.

This is what the Black Woman “thinks” she has become. We think we are above critique but certainly don’t mind critiquing others, ESPECIALLY Black Men.

Black Woman contrary to what you’ve been told, taught or led to believe you are NOT untouchable. You are NOT above reproach. You are NOT above being checked. You are NOT above being corrected. You are NOT without faults and flaws. You are NOT always the victim. In our circumstances we must learn to accept accountability, responsibility and culpability.

It’s not ALWAYS him. Sometimes its YOU(us). Sometimes it’s OUR mouths, our attitudes, our air of superiority, our self righteous, our rebelliousness, our dysfunctional behavior, our unwillingness to look at ourselves. We have been placed on a make shift pedestal so we have a tendency to look down at Black Men and want them to look “up” to us in a superior manner. We sit on this “throne” as if we are REAL Queens and expect Black Men to be our subjects, our jesters, our entertainment and our peasants. We are so quick to sentence them to a lifetime of accountability, but will squirm, bat eyelashes, flash a pretty smile(among other things)to escape accountability.

One of the downfalls of those with an arrogant mindset is that they can’t be touched, or checked. If you can’t be humble enough to be checked, then don’t get upset when no one is checking FOR you.

Staff Writer; Nojma Muhammad