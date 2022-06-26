You are here: Home News / Radical Black Liberal’s Constant Demeaning of their Own People.

Radical Black Liberal’s Constant Demeaning of their Own People.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Earlier this year I wrote a column about the Republican Party’s “Continued Ghettoization of the Black Voter.” Click on the link to read it.

I vehemently detest this approach by my party, but I don’t expect these whites to understand how to effectively communicate with the Black community; so, they reflexively revert to their default position. They assume most Blacks are poor, on welfare, have abortions, and are unemployed or underemployed.

And I definitely will not forgive the few Black sycophant they surround themselves with who constantly tell them what they want to hear, not what they need to hear!

Someone sent me a link to the buffoonish radio show called “The Breakfast Club,” hosted by unread Charlamagne. His guest was a girl named Tezlyn Figaro, a radical liberal Democrat who claims to be an Independent, but I digress.

I have known Tezlyn for many, many years. We have debated on TV for years. She used to be a worthy opponent, but when she became woke, she simply became another Black empty vessel reciting Democrat talking points.

But what most disappointed me about her appearance on this buffoonish show was her foul mouth. To hear this high level of ignorance from her and the show, click on the link.

They are the RNC’s “ghettoization of the Black voter” on steroids!

As one who does media training for some of the biggest names in business, sports, entertainment, and politics, I tell all of my clients: never, NEVER, I mean never should you ever be seen on camera cursing. Under no circumstances!

Blacks are the only group that does this under the guise of “keepin’ it real.”

Show me who does this in the Hispanic or Asian communities? Who is the Hispanic or Asian version of rappers Lizzo or Megan Thee Stallion?

They don’t exist!!! This is unique to the Black community; perpetuated by and for Blacks.

In my last meeting with President Trump in the White House in 2020, I addressed this issue in front of the media and it went viral.

I called out radical liberal Democrat operatives Roland Martin, Joy Reid, and Don Lemon for causing more damage to the Black community than anyone wearing a white sheet over their face.

So, now I will add Tezlyn, Charlamagne, DJ Envy, and Michelle Yee to this list.

Why do radical elite Blacks feel the need to constantly talk down to Blacks and to continue to spew out how Blacks can do nothing without the help of the government?

I find it amazing that Blacks who are in the top one percent of earners constantly rant about how terrible America is and how racism prevents Blacks from being part of the American dream.

Yet, these same Blacks are living in million-dollar homes, have multiple luxury cars, and send their kids to private schools.

If America is so bad, how then do they live the lifestyles they constantly brag about?

I challenge these radicals to name me one problem effecting the Black community that they have ever solved in the last fifty years. They constantly throw government money at problems, but they never solve problems!

The language Figaro and the rest of the crew used on this show is totally embarrassing and is a horrible reflection of the mainstream of the Black community.

They constantly promote and worship the worst images the Black community has to offer. They deify whorish behavior from people like rappers Lizzo and Megan Thee Stallion.

They talk about the “hood,” but rarely engage with the Blacks they claim to speak for. They live in their toney integrated neighborhoods where police are merely a phone call away.

They glorify rappers who are constantly promoting the thug life and drug culture and call Black women bitches and hoes. They constantly promote the radical homosexual agenda and poison their Black audience with all the worst stereotypes about our community.

They should strive to uplift our community, not to debase it.

When I go into the hood I don’t change my language to prove my “street cred.” I want them to see I care about the hood by my involvement in their community. I want to motivate them to better than they already are. I want them to learn how to speak the King’s English, to pull their pants up, and for our women to put some clothes on.

No “real” woman would talk like Figaro and she knows that. Under the guise of “keepin’ it real,” she is willing to make a fool of herself; and is quite successful at that.

As grandmother used to say, “Boy, your actions speak so loud, I can’t hear a damn thing you are saying.”

We should be challenging Blacks to be better so that they can enjoy the American dream. If we have achieved the American dream, there is no need to dumb down our success to “keep it real.” But we should elevate the community by encouraging them to be better.

I want them to aspire to elevate their lives and not be relegated into thinking that “keeping it real” and being successful are mutually exclusive.

A mind stretched to a new idea never returns to its original dimensions.

Staff Writer; Raynard Jackson

This talented brother is a Pulitzer Award nominated columnist and founder and chairman of Black Americans for a Better Future (BAFBF), a federally registered 527 Super PAC established to get more Blacks involved in the Republican Party. BAFBF focuses on the Black entrepreneur. For more information about BAFBF, visit www.bafbf.org. You can follow Raynard on Twitter; Raynard1223.