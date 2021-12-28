You are here: Home News / Local Politics & Political Power: White Supremacist Groups Are Executing It With Little Resistance From Black America.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Black America needs a new political strategy for teaching the simplest of political strategies. Now, I do not want you to think that the above quip is a slight for the droves of Black political leaders who have failed to guide our people down the path to liberation since President Lyndon Baines Johnson signed the Civil Rights Act (1964) and Voting Rights Act (1965). The sloping shoulders of Black political leaders should not hold all of the weight for Black America’s political failings. For decades, they have called for our people to become more active in local politics. Unfortunately for the cause of Black Liberation, Blacks have by-passed local political races in favor of more glorious, yet less impactful, national campaigns.

The message of “think nationally but act locally” has been one that has been ignored by too many Black voters and seized by their avowed enemies.

The importance of local politics has been heard, considered, and acted on by groups such as the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, and Three percenters. Groups that have dedicated their entire existence to ensuring that America serves the interests of white men above all other groups.

White supremacist organizations understand that there is a more reliable and efficient means of gaining control of schools and cities than the treasonous actions of January 6. They know something that those who understand the path to Black liberation have understood for decades. Control of city councils, the mayor’s office, and school boards equal city control. The way to gain control of these pillars of local political power is political solidarity, voter education, voter registration drives, and vote casting.

Nothing more, nothing less.

The Proud Boys increasing appearance at local political events and school boards may be just the thing that Black America needs to see to understand this rudimentary political strategy. According to Jeremy Bertino, a member of a North Carolina chapter of the Proud Boys

The plan of attack if you want to make change is to get involved at the local level.

It is time that Black America took to heart the wisdom of Chicago-based Black Panther Party leader Fred Hampton who observed that “war is nothing but politics with bloodshed and politics is nothing but war without bloodshed.” Blacks must realize that they must fight the angry horde seeking to curtail their freedom and right to live. Failure to do so reveals you as a cowardly fool and traitor to the Race, and all that civilized people hold sacred.

We must increase our engagement and understanding of local politics because it matters mightily in the battle for Black survival. I am pretty confident that if Marcus Mosiah Garvey were with us, he would implore us in the following manner. “Up You Mighty Race, Achieve What You Will!!!!!!!”

Get active in your local communities because it matters more than you will ever understand.

