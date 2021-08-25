Some ‘Christians’, ignoring the only hope for America.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) I have to be blunt. There’s an element of our citizenry that is stunningly gullible. They’re people who place both hands over their eyes and in their sightless state go about pretending to see.

There’s one hope for the people of America (and the world), and He is Jesus Christ. You will note that I said: There’s one hope for the “people of America.” There’s absolutely no hope for America. And yet with the adroitness of the liar and deceiver that he is, Satan has deceived people into believing otherwise, and I speak specifically of Christendom.

The earth is going to be destroyed by fire. That’s a statement of fact. It’s not open to interpretation despite what anti-biblical atheists try to argue. Nothing, not one thing people claim they’re fighting to save is savable, unless the Word of God is untrue.

Specific to point: In Donald Trump, America had a stalwart president and leader. President Trump was one of the greatest presidents Americans ever elected. But the very people he was committed to helping complained about him. They complained because President Trump was a no-nonsense straight shooter who didn’t waste his breath with manure smoothies called political speak.

Republicans fought President Trump on practically every initiative he undertook for We the People. Many of President Trump’s accomplishments have been dismantled with the help of Republicans. There’s no scenario in which we would see the horrific footage of Afghan people falling from the wings and landing gear of transport planes if he were still rightly in office. American missionaries, civilians and faithful Afghan people who were loyal to American military wouldn’t be being hunted and killed by the godless spawn of Satan.

There’s no way the cost of goods and services would be at the astronomical rates they now are. Fuel wouldn’t be costing the greater share of personal income.

President Trump wouldn’t have abandoned the Cuban people as they fight for freedom. President Trump protected the borders of America. Border security today is little more than a welcome center handing out benefits cards and driver’s licenses as illegal aliens invade our country like viral toxins.

Again, Republicans fought President Trump on practically every initiative he undertook for We the People. The Republican Party is a pack of liars and traitors. Republican politicians are the country club set of the Democratic Party.

What so-called conservative politician is going to stand up and defend that which is important to us? Which brings me back to the point I started with.

People are terrified and looking for answers. The problem is, politicians aren’t the answer. But, Satan has deceived people to the point that they’re blind to that fact. People are looking for answers everywhere but with God. With a form of irony tangential to George Kelly’s book on Personal Construct Theory, people are committed to doing it wrong, hoping at some point their repeated errors will work.

Politicians and their handlers control the so-called conservative voters through behavioral modification akin to Pavlovian suggestions that they respond to like trained seals.

It’s long past time for Christendom to realize that the idea of patriotism and conservatism has become their theology and their god – to the exclusion of obeying God’s Word.