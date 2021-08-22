Money / You are here: Home Business / 6 Influential Black Literature Books You Should Read.

6 Influential Black Literature Books You Should Read.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Black literature has been gaining popularity for as long as black people’s voices needed to be heard. These books have focused on almost every aspect of African American life, from racism to revolutions that society needs. They give details from the eyes of a black men and women.

These books have led a revolution of their own. They have recently been included in colleges and universities where students understand how major events affected the African American people and how it continues to affect them now.

We look at some of the most influential black literature ever written.

Which Are the Best Black Literature Books?

1. Cane by Jean Toomer

Jean Toomer was a versatile writer known for writing a wide range of literature, from essays to poems and more. In this piece of literature, he talked of black women and their fight in adapting to the South’s industrialization. The story is told genuinely poetic, and the book has been hailed as a modern-day classic.

2. The Prophets by Robert Jone Jr.

This is a singular novel that follows a young man in love with another young lady during enslavement. Situated in the Deep South, the plot follows their union from both of their perspectives with powerful twists and riveting story telling. The two have to fight against a betrayal that threatens their union.

3. Between the World and Meby Ta-Nehisi Coates

This is a perfect book if you want to understand the struggles of black men and women in modern society. The novel is written as a letter from a father to his son. It details what it means to be a black person in America, fight against historical trauma, and how to find purpose in life. It is an excellent read that became a National Book Award Winner in 2015.

4. Black Leopard, Red Wolf by Marlon James

This is a book that honors both African mythology and African history. Follow the story of a black man’s searching for a missing boy. He joins hands with a group of mercenaries, and the story is nothing short of epic fantasy.

5. Kindred by Octavia Butler

The novel follows the story of a young woman named Dana. It takes place back in the 1970s before Dana is transported back in time to a Civil War-era plantation in Maryland. She faces situations that threaten her existence. With time Dana realizes the longer she stays back in time, the more complicated things get. She has to find her way back to the year 1976.

6. Quicksand by Nella Larsen

This is another modern classic that follows the story of an orphaned girl, Helga Crane. Her father, who was black, left her while her mother, Danish, died, leaving her alone. It details her struggles as she tries to fit in as she also handles her job in Copenhagen and finds spiritual fulfillment in the sermons she attends in the American South.

Picking the Right Black Literature

Black literature works like an extensive guide to the culture and traditions of black people and a peek at their past and current lives. It is no surprise why colleges and universities offer the subjects in their courses. Whether they be fantasy or real stories, they are sure to give you a glimpse of black culture.

Staff Writer; Terry Jones