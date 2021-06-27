You are here: Home Health / 13 Best Outdoor Activities to Get In Shape.

13 Best Outdoor Activities to Get In Shape.

(ThyBlackMan.com) If you are looking for something to do to get in shape, one of the best ways to stay healthy and have fun is by going outdoors. Below is a list of some of the best outdoor activities that will not only give you an amazing workout but also teach you new things about yourself.

1. Swimming:

Swimming is one of the most popular activities because it’s low impact and can be done pretty much anywhere. A great way to start out your day or just unwind at night before bedtime, swimming has many health benefits and even helps reduce body fat levels in both men and women. If you have a pool, jump in, or if you’re in a lake or beach area, lay out a towel and go for it.

2. Walking:

Walking will take care of your daily exercise because it doesn’t take much time at all and all you have to do is just walk. Go out with someone or just take your dog and hit the road. Just going around your neighborhood can also be a great way to enjoy a short walk, no matter how slow you go, walking will get your heart rate up. Walking is one of the best outdoor activities.

3. Camping:

One of the most underrated ways to get in shape, camping is a great way to spend the evening under the stars with your loved one. Play games, catch some fish, or even go on a nature walk just to get away from the daily stresses of your life. While camping you’ll also benefit from the warmth of the fire as a great way to fully work up a sweat.

4. Biking:

Biking is an awesome way to get around and gives you a great muscle workout while doing it. Take a bike ride around your neighborhood or go for a long ride in the country, either way, you will be getting a great workout. Most of the time, it only takes a few outdoor fitness hobbies to get in shape without making your workout feel like a chore.

5. Inline skating:

If walking isn’t your thing, grab some inline skates and hit the streets. There’s nothing more fun than going down hills and gliding across the pavement. It’s an excellent exercise and also doesn’t impact your spine like running does. You can also take kids with you or teach them how to do it. It would be fun.

6. Volleyball:

Grab some friends or family members and play volleyball in your backyard or at the beach with an actual volleyball net. You’ll be running back and forth getting yourself a great core workout. Playing volleyball has many benefits, so why not enjoy them all?

7. Hiking:

If you’re into the outdoors, hiking is one of the greatest outdoor fitness activities and can be done with just about anyone. Hike around your neighborhood or go on a short trip to another city or someplace you know, either way, you’re getting in shape.

8. Gardening:

Growing your own garden is an excellent way to stay fit because it involves going outside, bending over, and also lifting things up and putting them down. Not only that but if you have kids, having a garden of their own helps teach them about nature and what it takes to grow things in our world today.

9. Grow Vegetables:

Gardening has many health benefits and can be done anywhere at any time of day. From planting flowers and vegetables in your backyard to digging up dirt in your front yard, it is a great outdoor fitness hobby that will teach you how to be self-sufficient and puts you in touch with nature.

10. Rock Climbing:

Rock climbing is fun and rewarding to those who are able to scale walls of various sizes. You’ll never feel more proud when you reach the top of the hill and look down on all those who are still trying to get their footing. It can also be enjoyed with a group.

11. Golfing:

Golfing can be very fun and a good workout at the same time. You’ll need a partner to play with but if one isn’t available, go by yourself or get your friends out there and have some fun. Time flies when you hit the golf course.

12. Kayaking:

Kayaking is an excellent way to get in shape because it requires a lot of upper body strength. Those who have been kayaking for years still find it challenging to move around while holding onto the paddle but it’s definitely worth it. If you can find a place nearby, make sure to visit and enjoy kayaking.

13. Horseback Riding:

Horseback riding is another great way to get in shape because you’ll have an actual animal carrying you along, so there’s no added weight on your part. Let the horse do the work and all you need to do is enjoy the ride and have fun.

Some people have the opinion that fitness is for indoor activities only. But you don’t need a treadmill or a mat to stay in shape. All you need is to pick any of the outdoor activities mentioned above to get in shape and stay fit.

