Some Black Americans Act Like White Racists.

(ThyBlackMan.com) The same discrimination many black Americans have experienced from Haitians, Cubans, Dominicans, etc. is the same discrimination that I experienced from black Americans even though I’m black American. And it pisses me off to this same day what I went through with black Americans. I went through discrimination from black Americans on quite a few jobs. I was terminated from quite a few jobs by black Americans who had discriminated against me. I’ve been consistently harassed and bullied by black Americans. While dealing with white racism and white micro-aggressive behavior, I received the same treatment from wannabe black racists because black people are just like white people from what I’ve experienced. Black people lynch each other every day! I mean they kill each other just like white supremacists and white identity extremists that exist within the police forces all over America.

What is the difference between black Americans in places like New Orleans who shoot and kill each other versus white police officers in New Orleans who shoot and kill black people whether armed or unarmed? To this day, I have never forgiven what other black Americans have done to ruin my life, and my career as a paralegal. Partly, this is the reason I cannot fully dedicate myself to the liberation of black people. I’m not sacrificing myself or my life for black people just so they can act like white supremacists toward me. I’m not giving these wannabe racist Negroes a pass because they should know better!

Having been historically discriminated against as it relates to jobs, career opportunities, housing, education, etc., no one except black people in America should know how painful that is. And then to turn around and do to other black people what was done to you by white identity extremists and white racists, I can’t forgive that betrayal. I don’t give a flying rat’s ass how hurt you are, how decimated you are, or how emotionally ill you are, you still didn’t have an excuse to turn your hurt and pain onto other black people. To this same day, black people continue to do to each other what white people have done to us. Black Americans know how painful it is to be openly discriminated against by white people and yet continue to openly discriminate against other black people. So, fuck black people. I still don’t like black people, and I think it would be better to go into extinction.

If black people are going to continue to acquiesce to this racist system and don’t want real liberation from the system of white supremacy, then perhaps black people should go into extinction. Liberation does not mean black supremacy. A black supremacist system is the flip side of white supremacy. Black supremacy will do to us what white supremacy already did. I want liberation from white racists and wannabe black racists. I want liberation for women and girls from the patriarchy, which is to blame for the sex trafficking of minors and women all around the world. I want liberation from working for other people. I don’t think we should have to get up and go physically to a job just to make ends meet. We should be free to go do whatever we want with our time and energy without having to ever give our time and energy to jobs where we’re often overworked and underpaid. As Martin Luther King once said, all Americans should have a guaranteed income. Universal basic income or guaranteed income is already a program in countries like South Korea.

I want complete liberation, but the majority of black Americans are either too stupid or too gullible and think the Biden-Harris administration is going to implement programs that will specifically target black Americans. I haven’t seen Joe Biden sign one executive order yet implementing any program to specifically protect and benefit black Americans. Biden-Harris voters will be sadly disappointed because neither Biden nor Harris has a history of doing anything to benefit black Americans throughout their years of business in politics.

The Biden-Harris campaign made all these promises, and even drafted the Biden-Harris plan. But what many black Americans fail to realize is although the Biden-Harris plan has language in it that specifically target the Black community, the plan involves everyone. Black Americans, get ready to not receive one benefit during the Biden-Harris administration.

Staff Writer; Alberta Parish

