A Comprehensive Guide to Different CBD Strains.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Recent estimates suggest that the CBD market will reach a whopping $20 billion in value by the year 2024. These estimates suggest an overall shift in the way Americans view CBD products. Today, the CBD train has left the station with incredible speed as more Americans appreciate its benefits.

Are you a CBD products’ enthusiast? Most people who use CBD don’t know that this unique product has multiple strains. Unless you understand these varying CBD strains, you may not be able to take full advantage of the benefits of this wonder plant.

If you are looking for more information about CBD products, then you are in the right place. In this article, we review the various types of CBD strains you will likely encounter. Read on to learn more.

Remedy

The remedy CBD strain is among the most common CBD strains derived from Cannabis Indica. The remedy is a 14% CBD strain that has incredibly positive effects on the brain system. This strain is among the few that can mellow you out.

The best part about this CBD strain is that it has a minimal psychoactive effect on your body. Most CBD users prefer this strain due to the lemon-pine scent inherent in the strain. With this strain, you’ll mellow out without the risk of head and body effects.

Unlike other strains with high THC levels, the remedy is among the few options that offer unique relaxation without negative side effects. Are you wondering what CBD strains can stop insomnia without causing side effects? This CBD strain is among the CBD strains you should consider.

Pennywise

Some people look for CBD strains that have an Indica-dominant hybrid. If this is you, then you should consider Pennywise. Pennywise represents a cross between the harlequin strain and Jack the ripper strain. This unique blend makes the strain a perfect solution for that happy feeling.

People struggling with depression or PTSD may consider this stain due to its perfect CBD to THC ratio balance. The strain has a 1:1 ratio, something that’s often missing in other CBD strains. If this is your first time trying out pennywise, prepare yourself for a sweet taste with a pepper hint.

Secret OG

The secret OG is among the powerhouse strains in the market today that has a unique, strong Indica leaning effect. If you want CBD oil derived from the Indica CBD flower, then the Secret OG is your go-to option.

Secret OG has close to 17% CBD and presents a unique relaxing feel. The Secret OG further presents a gassy lemons and earth flavor that makes consumption pure bliss.

Are you searching for a perfect solution for your CBD needs? Then Secret OG is the perfect option for CBD uses, which would combine relaxation and a unique smell.

ACDC

This is the other unique CBD strain in the market today. ACDC is a 14% CBD strain, which is often a preferred option by people looking to relieve stress, anxiety, or pain. Compared to other strains, ACDC has no relevant amount of THC, which means you don’t have to worry about negative side effects.

ACDC offers a unique relaxation effect, an aspect that makes it stand out as one of the most powerful strains. This type of CBD comes from a dominant Sativa-leaning hybrid with a ratio of 20:1. This strain is a crossbreed between Ruderalis and Cannatonic, which means that you get a perfect combination for all your CBD needs.

Harlequin

Are you eager to learn about the various strains of CBD? Harlequin is another type of CBD that also fits into the description of a cross-strain. The strain is also a clown or jester type, which most people who understand quality CBD would prefer.

Harlequin is a Sativa-dominant strain that has a unique capability to soothe body pain. With this strain, you also get to enjoy a unique boost to your energy. The harlequin strain has, for a long time, been a considered option when dealing with fluctuating mood swings.

Cannatonic

The Cannatonic CBD flower is a perfect solution to anxiety and stress. This strain is a blend of MK Ultra and G13 Haze. With Cannatonic, you get to enjoy a unique mellow high with powerful relaxation benefits. The strain falls into the Sativa category, which explains why most people consider this brand the CBD queen.

Cannatonic is a hybrid of the popular Resin seeds from Spain. Compared to other strains, Cannatonic is among the few options that have a 50/50 hybrid combination.

The strain barely has a THC percentage that exceeds the 6% mark. On the other hand, the blend has close to 17% CBD.

Charlotte’s Web

Whether you are new to CBD or have had adequate exposure to cannabis products, charlotte’s web is one of the strains you must have come across. Most Americans know this strain due to the famous Charlotte’s Web law passed in Florida.

Today, the Charlotte strain is the most recognized option in the market. The strain has a ratio of 27:1 when considering the CBD to THC ratio. The Charlotte web comes in a wide range of flavors including mint, orange, or even lemon twist.

Most people who consider this strain appreciate the diversity it presents in terms of flavors. Are you looking for a type of CBD strain that can boost your appetite and improve your moods? The charlotte strain is among the best options to consider today.

Trident

Most people don’t realize that Trident has an equally high level of CBD. For the more exposed users, Trident is a perfect choice to consider as a medical cannabis strain. While there have been raging debates over the strain’s effect on alertness, Trident still stands out as a top option when meeting varying CBD strains.

Trident has up to 6% THC, which means you don’t have to worry about getting high. This strain is perfect when dealing with cerebral effects in the body.

These Are the Best CBD Strains in the Market

When shopping around for CBD products, it’s important to understand the varying CBD strains and their CBD to THC ratio. This way, you get to know what fits your specific medical and recreational needs. These seven CBD strains are among the most popular in the market.

Even so, they represent some of the best CBD types you can get today. The only caveat when buying CBD products is to make sure that you shop from reliable dealers.

Staff Writer; Roy Carter