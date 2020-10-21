Thursday, October 22, 2020

Joe Biden’s fawning speech in Moscow – down the memory hole.

(ThyBlackMan.com) In 2015, no one would have predicted that within a year Russia would emerge as a monstrously subversive country hellbent on throwing the 2016 election to Donald Trump.

No one would have predicted this scenario because it defied common sense. Russia had proven pawns in Obama and Biden and a friend in Hillary. It did not need an unpredictable Donald Trump.

“Putin has eaten Obama’s lunch, therefore our lunch, for a long period of time,” said Trump in 2014, but to frame Trump, the White House had to frame Russia too.

Written by Jack Cashill

