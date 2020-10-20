Money / You are here: Home Business / 5 Ways Putting Your Older Relative in Assisted Living Helps Their Memory.

5 Ways Putting Your Older Relative in Assisted Living Helps Their Memory.

(ThyBlackMan.com) As we get older, it’s only natural that we have some health problems. The human body breaks down to some extent, and so does the mind. It’s up to us to fight against this.

If you have an older relative, you might worry about their physical and mental deterioration. It’s more of a problem if they live alone. Perhaps they don’t socialize with anyone, and they rarely leave the house.

You might feel like it’s time to put them in an assisted living facility, and if so, you should talk to them. Hopefully, they’ll be willing to try it.

One of the main reasons to do so is because moving into assisted living can help them retain their memories as they grow older. Here are five ways that happens.

They’re Around People Their Age

An older adult memory care option is simply them being around others their age. That will happen if they move into assisted living, and they have other older individuals right next door to them. They can talk to their neighbors about:

National and international events they all remember

Books, movies, and music from earlier in their lives

Interesting things that happened to them

Two people from the same era have that in common. Most people like having someone their age to talk to, especially if they seldom have a chance to speak to someone from their generation. Most individuals in assisted living find comfort in this.

They Can Tell the Staff About Their Families

Most older adults like talking about their families every chance they get. Maybe they want to:

Complain about their kids

Extol their grandchildren’s virtues

The assisted living facility staff are there to cook for them, make sure they clean themselves, etc. However, they’re also there to listen.

The residents can tell the staff about the people in their lives who matter to them. Talking about their relatives and what they’re up to is a great way to keep up their mental acuity.

They Can Talk to the Staff About Current Events

They can also speak to the staff and each other about current events. Maybe they’re monitoring the news online or watching it on TV. Some older adults don’t like keeping up with what’s happening, but many of them follow the news obsessively.

It’s far better for them to have individuals with whom they can discuss current news items than to be at home alone, muttering at the TV. Even a lively political or religious debate isn’t a bad way to keep the mind active.

Such topics might be taboo in some settings, but when you’re older, you might feel that you have the right to talk about whatever you’d like. Assisted living facility residents might enjoy some high-spirited banter about current news items with the staff and each other.

The Staff Can Engage with Them if They’re Losing Their Faculties

Dementia is a serious problem and a heartbreaking one. It happens to some individuals as they age, and sometimes, they get to the point where they’re hardly aware of who or where they are.

They can combat this to some extent, though, by talking to people. There is no dementia cure, but you can sometimes slow it down.

The way to do that is for people to engage with the afflicted individual. The assisted living facility staff can try to get them out of their shell by asking them basic questions each day.

Simply asking them about their life can help them stay focused. If they continue living alone, they won’t have anyone to do this for them.

The Staff Can Give the Residents Structure

The staff can also help the assisted living facility residents by scheduling things to do throughout the day. Part of the reason some people’s memories deteriorate is that they no longer have many tasks to do. One day is much like another, and they have no way to tell them apart.

The staff can set up activities for the residents to do each day. The list might include meals, exercise programs, movie nights, game nights, etc. Providing older individuals with structure can keep them mentally sharp and help them fight cognitive decline.

We all have the best chance to enjoy our later life phases if we engage with the world. If we live alone beyond a certain point, that’s almost impossible. Moving to a nursing home or an assisted living facility can be the answer.

Staff Writer; Paul Moore