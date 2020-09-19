Weekly Columns / You are here: Home Opinion / AOC: ‘We Can Likely Push Vice President Joe Biden In a More Progressive Direction’.

(ThyBlackMan.com) For months, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has been performing a political tight-rope walking act, trying to please the far-Left wing of his party while also trying to maintain that he is a middle-of-the road Democrat.

To date, Biden has somehow pulled-off this tricky balancing act, mostly due to the fact that his handlers have kept him out of the media spotlight and away from voters as much as possible.

However, as the days to the 2020 national election dwindle, it seems that Biden’s far-Left base is becoming more confident they can and will push the former vice president to being the most progressive president in U.S. history, should he win election this November.

In mid-August,Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), told NBC’s Chuck Todd, “Joe Biden will become the most progressive president since Franklin Delano Roosevelt. And that, in this moment, is what we need.”

Well, if Sanders is right, Biden’s charade campaign as a so-called moderate Democrat should end immediately.

Sanders also explained why he thinks Joe Biden will veer left if he wins the presidency in less than 50 days.

According to Sanders, a self-avowed democratic socialist, “As you may be aware, I am not the candidate, so my views are not the dominant views … But what I will credit strongly the Biden campaign for is that Joe and I talked about this and he and I agreed that we should have task forces dealing with some of the major issues facing this country, including the economy and health care, climate change, immigration, education, et cetera. And the people on those task forces worked very, very hard.”

TheBiden-Sanders Unity Task Force Recommendations, which Joe Biden is all-in on, is akin toThe Communist Manifesto, adding to the growing fears that a Biden presidency would indeed be the most progressive in U.S. history.

Not to be outdone, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), another self-proclaimed socialist, recently said, “I think, overall, we can likely push Vice President Biden in a more progressive direction across policy issues.”

According to these statements, and many others, it sure sounds like Sanders and AOC are singing the same socialist tune concerning a potential Biden administration. That alone should scare most Democrats and independents, who are not on-board the socialist bandwagon.

However, if that is not enough to cause Democrats and independents to think twice about supporting Biden, AOC went further.

“There are some areas where we just fundamentally disagree, but that’s okay. I think it’s important to acknowledge that we can have, in some cases, very large disagreements … But, you know, we will hash those out. Our main priority is to make sure that the vice president is successful and victorious in November so that we can have those kinds of conversations in the first place from a more effective stance with him in the White House.”

Like Bernie, AOC seems confident that as long as Joe Biden wins the election, her socialist dreams will come true. Needless to say, this would be a nightmare for Americans.

Yet, this is not to say that AOC, Bernie, and Biden are on the same page, especially when it comes to Medicare for All and some of the most extreme elements of their socialist agenda. As of now, Biden has not endorsed Medicare for All, although he does support a public option.

As AOC said, “I believe single-payer is a better policy, so in terms of that we do disagree.”

But later, AOC let the cat out of the bag, when she explained that, in her mind, Medicare for All is the end goal. “We need a mass movement in this country. We need widespread popular support for single payer,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

In other words, AOC, Bernie, the Squad, and many others on the far-Left, seem more than willing to manipulate the American public simply to get Joe Biden in the White House.

They are savvy socialists. They know their crazy policies are anathema to most Americans, including moderate Democrats and independents.

However, their real intention is quite simple. They are using Joe Biden, based on the fact that most Americans believe he is actually middle-of-the-road (which he used to be, to some degree), as a Trojan horse for their ultimate goal: socialism in America.

Written by Chris Talgo