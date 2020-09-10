You are here: Home Health / The Democrats Are Scared to Death of a Coronavirus Vaccine.

The Democrats Are Scared to Death of a Coronavirus Vaccine.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) I know there are lots of Americans who are weary of vaccines for any number of reasons that aren’t worth going into here. Needless to say, most of those reasons are not grounded in reality. (You’re free to disagree in the comments, if you simply can’t get past this point.) But vaccines work. How many people with polio do you know? At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the agreed-upon goal was to create a cure, a treatment, or a vaccine so we could resume life as normal. As we sit on the verge of a possible vaccine, Democrats are terrified…that it will work.

Imagine being so desperate for power that you’d rather more people die than a vaccine for a deadly virus be found. You probably can’t imagine that because you’re likely not a monster. But there are people out there despicable enough to be rooting for just that. Worse, they are actively trying to turn people against any vaccine before one is even developed.

No one has any idea if a vaccine will work, but if one does it will save lives of millions around the world. President Donald Trump has made developing one a priority. Operation Warp-Speed (OWS) is a testament to the American spirit and leadership.

At its most basic level, OWS is a massive public-private project to simultaneously develop, test, and deploy a vaccine so that if one should prove to work, it would eliminate the lag time between its approval and people being able to get it. With the final round of testing happening now on several candidates, if one or all prove to work and receive approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the companies behind them will have already created tens, if not hundreds of millions of doses ready to go.

OWS is a genius tactic in the face of an emergency. Without it, if a vaccine were shown to work, it would take months to manufacture enough doses to get them to the public. Yes, it’s a financial risk – to manufacture millions of shots that may not work – but it’s a testament to just how seriously the Trump administration takes the threat and the fight.

That this could work, and a vaccine could be developed before the election, has Democrats panicked. That tells you a lot about them.

Democrats have been running on the lie that the pandemic is President Trump’s fault, even going out of their way to excuse China in their quest to blame him. It’s disgusting, to be honest, but not surprising. If you remove the pandemic, what do they have left? Joe Biden, and who the hell would want that?

But to encourage death in order the achieve a political victory is a level of progressive power-grabbing unseen in this country.

Biden’s running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, was asked by CNN if she would take a vaccine were the FDA to approve one or more before the election. “Well, I think that’s going to be an issue for all of us. I will say that I would not trust Donald Trump,” Harris calculatingly responded. “I will not take his word for it,” she disgustingly concluded.

It wouldn’t be the president’s word, it would be the word of thousands who would have worked on it and tested it. Business leaders, bureaucrats, and the vaunted scientists Democrats belch out they would defer to on everything. The president of the United States isn’t just going to declare a vaccine safe and effective over their objections. But Democrats, in order to advantage themselves in the election, are showing their willingness to declare one ineffective and dangerous to keep pandemic fear alive. If a vaccine is shown to work, Democrats are willing to let people die to avoid giving the Trump administration any credit in its development.

In a rational world, everyone should be pulling for a vaccine that works. If one is developed, Donald Trump should invite Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to the White House so they can all get it at the same time on national TV. That would show the country that it works, and that nothing is more important than protecting the American people. It would instill a level of trust needed in this crazy time.

But Democrats wouldn’t accept that invitation. They’d rather cast doubt on it, keep people in fear and sick people dying because they think it helps them, just look at how they’ve reacted to the prospect of Hydroxychloroquine working as a treatment. A rejected invitation to that event from President Trump would expose more about Democrats than a trillion dollars in advertising ever could, just as Harris implying she wouldn’t trust any vaccine developed under the Trump administration tells you everything you need to know about her and Joe Biden.

Democrats need the deaths to continue, they need the lockdowns to continue, they need schools to remain closed. On the lockdowns and schools, Democrats can rely on their governors and teachers’ unions to hold the line. Since they can’t block the science, they have to rely on fear, and they’re doing all they can to stoke it.

Imagine trying to instill terror over government power being abused for electoral purposes while campaigning to run a government you want to make all-powerful. Why in the hell would liberals want the government to have more control if every time a Republican wins all they talk about is how they’re abusing their power? The people who insist Donald Trump is a tyrant are advocating for tyrannical powers for the government. Shouldn’t the opposite be true – that if you fear the people have elected the next Hitler, shouldn’t you want as much power decentralized as possible?

Of course, if you’re hoping more people will die, and are willing to encourage it so you can obtain that power, who’s the real tyrant?

Written by Derek Hunter

Official website; http://twitter.com/derekahunter