CBD and Creativity: How are they linked?

(ThyBlackMan.com) Buying and using CBD products is one of the rising therapeutic solutions in today’s market. People have quickly realized that from relieving pain to calming epilepsy, this substance provides a tremendous potential medical and pharmaceutical use to again optimal physical health and well-being. In addition to being a successful hit in most households around the world, Cannabidiol is also famous for its relaxation properties.

Those who already took this non-psychoactive substance are known to experience ease and a wave of calmness. With that in mind, some even agree that using CBD oil to treat anxiety or stress may help artists, writers, and actors to achieve a more calm and creative intuition and mindset.

But what is CBD? Cannabidiol is the naturally occurring chemical substance found in the cannabis plant, also known as marijuana or hemp, with an endowed history as medicine going back thousands of years. Today its therapeutic abilities are being tested and proved by doctors and scientists all over the world. Cannnabidiol is a safe substance which doesn’t cause addiction and it’s non-psychoactive. CBD is among the many “phytocannabinoids” unique to hemp and empower the plant with its potent therapeutic profile.

What’s creativity anyway?

Everybody is creative. In school, those who could write a great story or draw something out of the ordinary were considered the gifted ones who are creative. But numerous studies have shown that all people can be creative. In fact, being creative is one of the most important traits of being human. It’s one of the main characteristics that make us successful as an individual and as a species.

When looking up the definition of creativity, we will find something along the lines of using our imagination to create a new idea or something out of the ordinary. It’s something that drives us to not only create but to innovate as well. Take into consideration all the mind behind what it took to build a smartphone today. Thousands of individuals, from marketers to coders to app developers, combined their ideas and patience to bring into existence something that once was difficult to imagine.

Famed psychologist, Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi, who wrote “Creativity: Flow and Psychology of Discovery and Invention” and identified the mental state flow, describes creativity as “a central source of meaning in our lives , as most of the things that interesting and important are thereby the results of creativity and when we are involved in it, we feel that we have a purpose”.

How does CBD work?

In studies, CBD has been shown to offer neuroprotective, anti-inflammatory and immunomodulatory benefits. This is due to its interfaces with our endocannabinoid system (ECS), a system that is a vital component to health and healing.

Scientists have recognized that our endocannabinoid system plays an essential role in homeostasis, a process meant to regulate every metabolic procedure in the body in order to keep things running as they should. However, it’s estimated that 30%of the population has ECS deficiencies also known as clinical endocannabinoid deficiency.

CBD has been found to interact with CB1 and CB2 receptors in our brain, providing a sense of calm in order to focus on a certain craft. Smoking OrganicCBDNugs or ingesting CBD oil has been shown to improve blood flow to the frontal lobe of the brain, which is great since it is the part of our brain mostly used for creativity and planning. CBD bears less than 0.3% THC, it’s not psychoactive, but it aids in physical relief. Its earth-like taste resembles cinnamon or mint and users either smoke it or mix it with beverages such as tea, coffee cocktails and even with foods as soups, desserts, and baked products to bring its relieving properties to anyone who consumes it.

The link between CBD and creativity

When we’re using our creativity, the blood in the frontal lobe of our brain increases, and studies indicate that when using CBD, the same things happen to our brains. This increase in the blood flow has also been found in individuals who are viewed as highly creative compared to those with less level of creativity.

The frontal lobe in our brain is responsible for planning, creativity and problem-solving. Therefore, activities that stimulate the frontal lobe are regarded as the most creative pursuits.

The brain communicates with itself using complex chemical compounds which are usually transported in our blood. When the blood flow increases, our brain works faster, allowing us to think faster about a wide range of subjects. However, divergent thinking happens when instead of looking for one solution, our brain is open to assess several results and find a more fit solution.

Therefore, when our brain is experiencing an increase in the blood flow through CBD for creativity, it’s operating at the maximum capacity and with significantly more flexibility. The same goes for cannabis users who reported an increase in creativity level after consuming cannabis.

Creativity benefits from the entourage effect

Creativity stands for an untouched power of creating something new; however, without proper guidance, creativity cannot leave our minds. Artists, writers or musicians who decide to augment their creativity power by using cannabidiol also benefit from the entourage effects. In the entourage effect, while you consume CBD to gain certain benefits, you will often gain additional, supplementary benefits that create a synergistic result.

In this case, when you take CBD to improve your creativity, you also gain an improved focus to bring your concentration to new ideas as well the soothing effects that help you feel and act more confidently.

To sum it up, even though all the claims are taken as truth, a tangible study has yet to take place once the legal implementation has been lifted off the use of CBD products. Even so, there are still scientists, doctors and plenty of users who advocate the use of cannabidiol, and they have all the reasons. However, it’s still advisable to stay on the safe side, and if you plan on taking the smallest amount of CBD, it would be best to consult with a medical specialist first.

