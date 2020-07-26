You are here: Home Politics / Former Vice President Joe Biden panders to both Islam and China.

Former Vice President Joe Biden panders to both Islam and China.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Days ago, former Vice President Joe Biden addressed via video the “Million Muslim Votes Summit” with thanks for their presidential endorsement.

Approximately 3.45 million Americans – roughly 1.1 percent of our population – reportedly are now Muslims, nearly half the number of American Jews in the United States.

The summit was hosted by Emgage, which includes the largest Muslim political action committee in the U.S.

In late 2019 Emgage Action reportedly received a $1 million donation from the Open Society Policy Center, which this year continues to give Emgage Action thousands of additional dollars.

This largest Muslim PAC thus gets hefty funding from radical leftist billionaire George Soros – a megalomaniac who twice in the past has described himself as God, but was born Jewish.

Emgage in the past, according to the Washington Free Beacon, collaborated with at least one Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated group that invited anti-LGBT Islamic speakers, one of whom called homosexuality a “disease” that will “destroy your children.”

Biden, despite Emgage’s potential terrorist-defending and anti-gay connections, enthusiastically accepted its support.

“I will end the Muslim ban on day one,” said Biden. But President Donald Trump’s so-called “Muslim ban” affects only 13 Muslim-majority countries, as well as several non-Muslim countries such as North Korea and Venezuela – but it restricts no travel from 49 other Muslim countries.

Joe Biden pledged to work with partners “to meet the moral demands of the humanitarian crises in [Muslim] Syria, Yemen and Gaza” and promised to “continue to champion the rights of Palestinians. …”

“I won’t fail to speak out against the abuses of human rights, including targeting for violence and prosecution Muslim minorities around the world,” Biden told Emgage.

A Palestinian might hear this as Joe Biden promising to shift from President Trump’s pro-Israeli policies to Biden bullying Israel. But he also briefly mentioned the Uyghurs as persecuted Muslims. As President, Biden would never defend Uyghurs.

Joe Biden is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Communist China. Joe’s son Hunter flew into Beijing aboard Air Force Two and days later was given $1.5 billion in investment money by the government Bank of China.

Hunter Biden had zero qualifications as an investor. This obviously dirty deal could only have happened, like Hunter’s smaller multimillion dollar Ukraine payoff, through Joe Biden’s intercession.

Biden’s son got rich from the “vice” in Joe’s vice presidency. But Communist China almost certainly would use evidence of Joe’s secret deal-making as a vise to squeeze, blackmail and control a President Biden.

More than 40% of Communist China’s territory – Inner Mongolia, Tibet, Xinjiang – was originally populated by people who do not see themselves as racist Han Chinese.

China today has an estimated 1 million Uyghur Muslims imprisoned in concentration camps or used as slave labor. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., proposes that globalist enterprises such as Apple and Nike that profit from Uyghur servitude be required to take a “Slave Free” pledge.