Prayer Requests: 6 Important Tips for How to Write a Prayer.

Prayer is an important part of life for millions of Americans around the country.

Indeed, 55% of people in the US pray at least once every single day. That’s a whole lot of spiritual individuals turning their attention to the heavens and communicating with God in silent or spoken worship. In so doing, they enjoy a newfound sense of peace, calm, humility, and enlightenment- not to mention heavenly support!

Alas, knowing how to write a prayer can be easier said than done. Sure, sometimes it’s enough just to talk with God as you would anybody else. Occasionally, though, you want a prayer with more structure, purpose, and intent behind it.

Are you wondering how to create a prayer that ticks these boxes and want some advice on how to do it? Let us help. Keep reading to discover our 6 top prayer writing tips.

1. Skip the Rules (Be Yourself)

Want our best advice for writing a ‘successful’ prayer? Be yourself! Bring your personality to the task. Embrace the challenge of writing a prayer as you would a poem, song lyric, or even a birthday card to a friend.

Make it happy- or morose. Write in verse- or prose. Prayer writing is a creative endeavor! Try to unsubscribe from set rules, expectations, and preconditions. Like any craft, the best results usually come from the heart, as opposed to rigid structures or rules. Remember, you’re communing with God- not doing your high-school homework. Skip the self-imposed regulations, approach the task with a sense of fun, and make the prayer personal.

2. Find a Quiet, Peaceful Spot

Writing anything is harder when you’re surrounded by distractions. But it’s even worse when you’re trying to write something as special as a prayer. That’s why we suggest finding a quiet, peaceful place in which to think, reflect, and write.

These environments are often conducive to creativity. Put your mobile phone away, surround yourself with nature, and turn the music off (or play something soft and calming). You should find it easier to access inspiration, find the perfect words, and, ultimately, commune with the Lord.

3. Avoid Unnecessary Complexity

It’s always tempting to stuff your prayers full of grandiose language. After all, you’re sending your attention heavenward! You want to emulate the poets of old, demonstrate your love of Christ, and respect the wonder he brings to the world. Alas, it’s easy to go overboard. Your high-prized poetic words and phrases can become too lofty (and harder to comprehend) in the process. The result? The prayer can become inaccessible to other worshippers. Avoid that eventuality by keeping things a little simpler where possible.

4. Consider Your Audience

Some people aren’t just writing prayers for their own personal use. Many of us write them for the benefits of an audience as well. A minister writes prayers for their congregation, for example, or a mother for her children, and so on. Are you doing the same? Well, it’s crucial to keep your specific audience in mind throughout the writing process. Don’t, and you can end up with a prayer that’s entirely unsuitable. The language might be too complex, the content might be inappropriate, or the style might be too serious. Whatever the case, considering the needs or your audience is sure to deliver better results!

5. Consider the Tone and Intent

Ask yourself what sort of prayer you want to write. It could be lively, uplifting, and jam-packed with passionate thanks to the Lord! Or it could be altogether softer, calmer, and filled with requests for forgiveness.

Know that there’s no right or wrong answer. It’s all a matter of preference, context, and emotion.

Once again, though, thinking about your audience should help when you’re prayer-writing for other people. Reflecting on their interests, demographics, and desires should make it easier to identify an appropriate tone and subject matter.

Ironically, with no restrictions on what you can say, it can be harder when you’re writing for yourself. Look inside for inspiration. If you’re enthralled by the beauty of life, then angel prayers for your every wish might feel appropriate. If you’re feeling sad and despondent, then a prayer of petition might feel better. If you’re guilt-ridden and ashamed, then confessing through prayer might be the best bet.

6. Imagine Reading the Prayer Elsewhere

Let’s fast-forward and imagine that you’ve just finished writing the prayer. Take the time to cast a critical (yet compassionate) eye over it. Try to step back from what you’ve written. Imagine reading this prayer in somebody else’s prayer book. What would you think?

Would you stop and read it as part of your own worship? If not, then consider going back in and revising the prayer. Make slight alterations to its content and style until you’re happier with the end result. This step isn’t so essential when you’re praying alone to your God. His benevolent nature means that anything you say is more than enough! It’s only when you’d be praying with other people that this evaluative step may come in handy.

