Christian Talk; Religious, Selfishness And Delusion.

(ThyBlackMan.com) I was raised a Christian and baptized by Black conservative Evangelist, Rev. E.V, Hill, Sr. But I left the church once I became an independent-thinking teenager, and I never returned. I was simply unable to accept the concept of walking dead men and talking snakes. I wanted to believe in those things because everyone I loved believed them, but I just couldn’t – God had blessed me with too much common sense. So I had a choice – I could either follow the word of man and live my life honoring Mother Goose and trying to lie to God about believing in perfect nonsense in order to try to con my way into Heaven, or I could listen to the mind bestowed upon me by God himself, and walk away from the nonsense. So I chose God over man, and walked away.

Since that time I’ve done a lot of thinking about religion, and I’ve come to the conclusion that the world would be a lot better off if everybody would just live their beliefs and mind their own business. There are over 4200 different religions on Earth. So who’s to say which one is right? I say none of them are. If God had anything to do with religion there’d only be one. People simply believe what they were raised to believe, and then they spend their entire lives trying to shove their beliefs down everybody else’s throat, because their belief system also serves to validate them as people. That’s why there is so much hatred in the world. Religion is the source of 99% of all the murder, hatred, and mayhem in the world today. Look at what’s going on in the Middle East. People look upon religion just like they do race – if you don’t look, think, and act like me, God don’t like you.

Life could really be simple. If you love God, just keep your mouth shut and live like it. I don’t see what’s so hard about that. I don’t want nobody teaching my kids what to think about God while they’re at school. When I was coming up, the very people who were running around talking about “Praise the Lord” were the exact same people who were lynching Black people – and the so-called “good Christians” weren’t saying a word. And they’re doing the exact same thing today, letting people starve to death on the street, and putting children in cages, while they’re buying preachers big houses and expensive cars in order to try to bribe their way into Heaven. I have no time for that kind of nonsense. Such people are living in a delusion, and using the name of God to justify their selfishness. It’s a disgusting thing to watch.

The primary reason that so many so-called Christians can tolerate Trump’s many flaws is because they’re not really Christians at all. Yes, they’re religious, but they worship selfishness and greed, not God. They merely use religion as an insurance policy. These people are afraid of death, so they try to hire God as a bodyguard. Thereafter, they try to bribe him into giving them a long and happy life by buying their preacher a big house and a new Cadillac, and in return they try to use God as an entity they can beg to provide for their needs, and who they can pray to for forgiveness of their many sins. That allows them to commit as many atrocities as they like and then simply ask for forgiveness thereafter – what great deal! Actually, it’s a perfect deal – for sinners. Everybody gets a little something. The preachers get paid, and the sinners are given absolution for whatever sins they commit by splitting a part of their take with the church. That’s a perfect scam, but a scam that I doubt very seriously that God would take part in.

So their so-called “religion” has nothing to do with either morals, benevolence, or Christ. Jesus is just mentioned in passing in an attempt to keep deluding themselves into believing they have a so-called deal with God. But their true religion is based on selfishness, greed, and fear, and it’s actually a deal with the Devil.

That explains how Christians found a way to overlook slavery, managed the wholesale slaughter of ten generations of Native Americans, and found a way to justify the commission of any and all forms of evil that happened to be convenient for their comfort. And now, they’ve currently deemed it acceptable to demonstrate in the street to defend their right to be armed to the teeth with some of the most deadly weapons on Earth. And they’ve also overrun state houses demanding the right to pass on a deadly disease to their neighbors. Yet when a lying and self-serving demagogue takes children away from their parents and lock them in cages, all we hear from these same precious children of God are crickets.

There’s a simple reason why these so-called “God-fearing children of God” can justify all of these ungodly acts – because their religious beliefs are based on pure bullshit, and if they’re right about the hereafter, they’re in for a huge surprise. It’s no accident that Evangelical Christians are some of Donald Trump’s most enthusiastic supporters – they’re among the most Godless groups in America, and I’ve always understood that fact.

When I was raising my kids I had to tell my extended family not to bring that nonsense into our presence, because I didn’t want them polluting the minds of my children with that Voodoo-inspired ignorance. As a result, I now have a son, a daughter, and 5 grandkids who are ethical, and completely efficient and logical thinkers. Their lives are completely free of all manner of demons, goblins and “evil spirits”. They see evil for what it actually is – ignorance. If you go up to any one of my kinds or grandkids talking about talking snakes, they’d look at you look you were wearing a Voodoo doll around your neck, and I’m proud of that. They look upon preachers like carnival barkers – and they should. One of the reasons preachers get along so well with Donald Trump is because most of them are cut from the exact same cloth – conman and grifter.

It was for that very reason that I made it a point to raised my children to be beyond their reach. I raised them to understand that you do what’s right because it’s right to do what’s right, not to try to get into Heaven or be rewarded for it. Doing what’s right to try to “go to Heaven” doesn’t make you a good person, it makes you a self-serving person; And being self-serving is not loving God, it’s serving yourself. That’s what makes many so-called Christians so easy to spot – they’re always either begging God to do something for them, or bragging about what he’s already done for them. I mean, what more do these people expect? God’s already given them life – you would think that would be enough, wouldn’t you?

