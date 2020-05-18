Misc. / You are here: Home Education / Congrats “HBCU Graduates”; The World Is Yours!!

Congrats "HBCU Graduates"; The World Is Yours!!

(ThyBlackMan.com) Let’s be honest about leadership. Great leaders should be servants to those who have placed their trust in them. Make no mistake about it, leaders rarely receive even a morsel of the applause they are due. Most citizens believe that they are merely doing their jobs.

If the above can be said about leadership in general, only the Lord knows how frustrated the U.S. President must feel at times. Quite possibly the only thing that could make things more pressure packed for an American President is if he were a person of color. Just ask Barack Hussein Obama.

A great argument could be made that the only President who rivals Obama in his polarizing affect on the nation is Lincoln whose administration was front-loaded with the myriad issues flowing from chattel slavery. To the chagrin of opponents, Barack Hussein Obama handled their disrespect and opposition with the style, class, and grace that our people have exhibited for centuries.

During the recent commencement address delivered to nearly 30,000 students called “Show Me Your Walk H.B.C.U. Edition” this past Saturday, the still embattled, yet always smooth former President touched on the fact that Black America always receives a double-portion of misery and suffering from a nation that would not exist without their crucial contributions.

I expected Obama to touch on the Coronavirus and the lynching of Ahmaud Arbery during the address; he did not disappoint me in that regard. While addressing the global pandemic, the former President poignantly highlights that

A disease like this just spotlights the underlying inequalities and extra burdens that black communities have historically had to deal with in this country. We see it in the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on our communities, just as we see it when a black man goes for a jog, and some folks feel like they can stop and question and shoot him if he doesn’t submit to their questioning.

I am sure that I have much company in being unmoved by a recitation of the problems facing Black America. At this moment in time, I expect Black leaders to be ready to articulate a reasonable action plan to address the matters that afflict us.

So, I was extremely pleased to hear Obama issue a call to action for the next generation of Black leaders. The former President shared the following with the graduates.

Injustice like this isn’t new. What is new is that so much of your generation has woken up to the fact that the status quo needs fixing; that the old ways of doing things don’t work.

I hope that Barack Hussein Obama is correct in his summation that the current generation “has woken up to the fact that the status quo needs fixing.” We need their help in this battle to uplift the Race and bring a semblance of common sense to the nation in general.

As an educator, I tip my hat with pride to graduating students and offer congratulations regarding their accomplishments and truly believe that “the best is yet to come” for each of them.

I will leave the graduates with the poignant question of rap emcee Nassir Jones (Nas).

Who’s world is this?

The world is yours!!!! The world is yours!!!!!

Graduates, I plead with you to go forth with courage, common sense, and love for yourself and your fellow human.

