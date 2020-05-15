You are here: Home Health / Sexual Health Tips for Men.

Sexual Health Tips for Men.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Being mindful of sexual health is a smart idea at any age. There are many natural ways to increase stamina, reduce erectile dysfunction, and improve sexual satisfaction. Check out these sexual health tips for men.

Stay Fit

Regular physical activity lowers the risk factors for heart conditions while improving sexual function and overall health. Blood flow can be negatively impacted by high blood pressure, heart disease, and diabetes, making it difficult to get or maintain erections. Thirty minutes of moderate to high-intensity exercise daily can help boost libido. Incorporate exercises that target the muscles involved in arousal and ejaculation such as Kegels to improve duration.

Practice Mindfulness

Stress negatively increases your heart rate and blood pressure which lowers sexual desire and performance. Mental stress can make it hard to become erect or reach orgasm. Bad habits like smoking or drinking could result from stress and harm your sexual performance. Practice mindfulness to manage stress and anxiety. Exercising is known to lower stress, along with meditation, getting more sleep, spending more time doing enjoyable activities, and therapy. Try talking openly to your partner about why you are stressed and find support while strengthening the intimacy in your relationship.

Open Up the Lines of Communication

Confiding in your partner can greatly improve sexual health and experiences. Relationship issues outside the bedroom can cause sexual dysfunction. Having open communication with your partner about feelings can help work through relationship challenges. Maybe there are issues related to sex that are causing performance problems. Openly working with your partner to address the issues and find a solution can improve future sexual experiences.

Try Herbal Remedies

Incorporating herbal remedies into your daily regimen may improve sexual health. Before starting any herbal supplements, always consult with a medical doctor and find out if there are any side effects or interactions with medications. Ginseng has been shown to improve erectile dysfunction as well as the maca root. Getting enough sunlight can wake up your sex drive. Sunlight prevents the body from producing melatonin, the hormone that aids sleep and also lowers sexual urges. Lower melatonin production by getting enough sun exposure and increase sexual desire.

Proper Nutrition is Important

Incorporating certain foods into your diet can help increase blood flood and improve sexual health. Onions and garlic help with blood circulation, the potassium in bananas lowers blood pressure, and chilies and peppers reduce hypertension and inflammation. Omega-3 fatty acids, found in salmon, tuna, avocados, and olive oil, increase blood flow. Vitamin B-1, found in pork, peanuts, and kidney beans, helps speed up the signals in your nervous system. Eggs keep hormone levels balanced which can help decrease stress.

Kick Bad Habits

Kick bad habits like smoking and excessive alcohol consumption and replace them with healthy habits. Moderate amounts of red wine can improve circulation, but going overboard can impact sexual performance. Cigarettes are stimulants that narrow blood vessels and can cause impotence. Smoking causes high blood pressure and heart-related problems that are linked to erectile issues.

Try Something New

A connection is important to sexual desire and pleasure. Being with the same partner for a long time can feel routine and make it harder to become excited. Spicing things up by trying new sexual activities or positions could spark passion. Sharing sexual fantasies or getting creative with location could also raise the excitement in your sexual relationship.

Connecting outside of the bedroom is also important. Try something new with your partner like checking out a museum or gallery, cooking together, exploring outdoor activities, trying a new sport.

