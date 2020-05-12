Money / You are here: Home Business / Injured in a Car Accident? 3 Essential Steps to Build a Case and Win.

Injured in a Car Accident? 3 Essential Steps to Build a Case and Win.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Looking to build a strong personal injury compensation case after a car accident? Here are some of the most important steps in how to build a case and win!

If you’ve been involved in an accident then the chances are you’ll be thankful to be alive. Around 1.35 million people die in car crashes every year. Your first thought will be to your health and those of your passengers and the people in the other vehicles.

Having a car accident during the Corona Virus pandemic can be particularly traumatic as you will have to be treated in a hospital and risk infection.

Your second thought will probably be to your bills. You’ll no doubt have to go to a hospital, which costs money even if you have good insurance, and you might also have to pay for your car to be fixed.

But don’t despair, because the key to getting the compensation you deserve is to build a case of strong evidence and witnesses. Here’s what you need to know.

Recover First

The most important thing you need to do when you want to build a case after a car accident is to recover from your crash. If you spend all of your time worrying about the financial implications and try to get back on your feet quickly, you could end up relapsing.

Let your relatives or friends sort out the initial few steps, but don’t involve yourself. Stay in bed and try to focus on resting up.

Collect Evidence

When you have fully recovered, the first thing you need to do is collect evidence about the incident. Is there any CCTV you could collect?

What is the other driver saying? If their narrative is wrong or a lie, you could attempt to collate evidence to disprove what they are saying.

Could you supply GPS data from your phone that could give a clearer indication as to your location leading up to the crash? And do you have dash cams in the front and the back that could give a better insight into what happened?

A good car accident lawyer will help you collect evidence.

Gather Witnesses

Gathering witnesses is the most important aspect of preparing the accident case. Witnesses are independent and have no vested interests in telling lies or exaggerating their accounts for gain.

They are most likely to tell the truth, and they are often held in high esteem by the jury or the judge in the case. You may need to search hard to find witnesses, and it will be even harder to convince them to come forward and testify in court.

Consider placing adverts in newspapers and on Facebook to see if you can find witnesses who drove past at the time of the crash.

Build a Case? It Takes Time

If you want to build a case for a good accident lawsuit then the fact is it takes time. First, you need to recover from your accident so that you are in good physical and mental shape to take on the case. This could take weeks or months.

Then you need to gather all the right evidence, and this could also take time depending on the complexity of the case. Finally, you need to find some witnesses to what happened.

If you are interested in reading more about how to build a case, be sure to check out the rest of our site.

Staff Writer; Fred Brown